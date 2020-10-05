Burj Khalifa Builder Arabtec Announces Liquidation Following Financial Stress

Arabtec, the construction giant behind the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, has announced going into a phase of liquidation after its financial situation was deemed ‘untenable’. According to reports, the shareholders of the company voted to discontinue the operations during a meeting on Wednesday, September 30 after weeks of deliberations.

Financial situation is 'Untenable'

Arabtec’s Chairman Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi reportedly said, “In recent years, limited liquidity in the construction sector impacted the progress of Arabtec's projects and this has been exacerbated by the effects of COVID-19”, and added that “despite efforts to pursue legal and commercial entitlements and a restructuring of the company's finances and operations, the situation in which Arabtec finds itself today is untenable,”.

As per reports, following the decision, the management is now preparing a controlled and efficient plan for liquidation so that the stakeholders get maximum value. Arabtec Chairman further reported to have added that “over the coming weeks, the company's board and management will work closely with regulators to maximise value for all stakeholders” and that the firm's top priority was to ensure that everyone affected by the decision is treated fairly. Dubai’s Financial Market has also ceased trading the company’s stock from October 1 onwards.

Burj Khalifa Honours Mahatma Gandhi

The Burj Khalifa routinely marks world events with a light show. On Friday, October, the world's tallest building honoured Mahatma Gandhi on his 151 birth anniversary. From India’s national flag to Gandhi’s portraits, Dubai skyscraper was lit up LED to honour the leader's legacy.

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world”- Immortal words spoken by #MahatmaGandhi, the father of the entire nation of India. #BurjKhalifa lights up with an LED show to honour his journey and to celebrate his 151st birthday. pic.twitter.com/AAgcDztrb8 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) October 2, 2020

