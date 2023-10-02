Business Sentiment Among Japanese Manufacturers Improved From July–September: BOJ Survey 

Business sentiment among big Japanese manufacturers improved in the period of July–September for the second straight quarter, as per a central bank survey released Monday.

The business sentiment index for manufacturers improved for the second consecutive quarter, reaching a reading of plus 9 in July–September, up from plus 5 in June.

Additionally, the sentiment among major non-manufacturers increased by four points, reaching plus 27. This marks the sixth consecutive quarter of improvement and the most positive result in approximately three decades.

The tankan survey, conducted quarterly, assesses corporate sentiment by subtracting the number of companies expressing negative views on business conditions from those with positive outlooks.

While the COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on Japan's tourism sector, which had been a significant driver of the economy, the sector is gradually recovering, with incoming travellers nearing pre-pandemic levels.

Supply of manufacturing components

The disruption in the supply of computer chips and essential manufacturing components caused by the pandemic has also eased, leading to production recovery.

The recent depreciation of the yen, coupled with improvements in the supply chain, has contributed to a more positive sentiment among major manufacturers, according to Toshihiro Nagahama, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Group.

For non-manufacturers, the resurgence of foreign tourists and robust domestic tourism during the summer holidays likely played a role in boosting sentiment.

Economic challenges

Japan's economy has faced challenges over the past decade, including slow wage growth and rising energy prices due to geopolitical events like Russia's conflict in Ukraine. However, the weaker yen has had a positive impact by increasing the value of overseas earnings for exporters like Toyota and Nintendo.

Looking ahead, the tankan survey projects that large manufacturers expect further improvement in business sentiment three months from now, with a projected reading of plus 10.

The Bank of Japan's actions regarding interest rates in the coming months are closely monitored. The central bank has maintained interest rates at or below zero for an extended period to stimulate economic growth and achieve a stable 2 per cent inflation rate.

(With AP Inputs)