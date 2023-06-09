BYJU'S To Fire 1,000 Employees More Amid Negotiations With Lenders

The edtech giant BYJU'S amid complications of a legal case in New York and Delaware has announced the layoff of almost 1,000 employees, according to media reports. BYJU'S has also laid off almost 1,000 employees at the start of this year that included top-level employees who were drawing huge salaries. This comes at a time when the edtech company is planning an IPO for its competitive exam training firm Aakash.

The edtech giant BYJU'S has been in the news for a long for its huge expansion plans, fundraising proposals and implementation of AI in the teaching ecosystem. Republic World has earlier reported that the edtech giant has been in issues with one of the prominent investment management firms redwood, BYJU'S further accused Redwood of accelerating the loan payment in a non-monetary and unlawful way.

“Byju’s has taken the decisive action to file a complaint in the New York Supreme Court to challenge acceleration of the US$ 1.2 billion Term Loan B (TLB) and to disqualify Redwood Capital Management, who contrary to the terms of TLB, purchased a significant portion of the loan while primarily trading in distressed debt," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company which has one of the highest loan amounts of a massive $1.2 billion which it took in November 2021 has been in constant negotiations to find some relaxations and leverage in the Term Loan B agreements. BYJU'S in the past have also been accused of not reporting the financial transactions of FY21 and FY22 as per the time prescribed by the TLB agreement.

BYJU'S has accused the investment managing company of its forceful attempts to force BYJU'S to let go of its contractual rights and also planned on designating its management team.

Further, the media reports also reveal that the edtech giant's valuation has been reduced to $ 8.4 billion by a US-based asset manager, which is a sharp 62 per cent fall.

The decision to lay off employees and its issues with the lenders will also impact the fundraising proposals of almost $500 million. In addition to this, its negotiations with the lenders which have not found a resolution to date will also affect the proposed IPO of its competitive exam preparation wing 'Aakash'.

Republic has previously reported various layoffs in the tech companies and how the hiring pace has reduced drastically. Big names like Disney, Spotify and Reddit are all struggling to find ways to manage the expenditure by laying off employees and other cost-cutting measures.

According to layoffs.fyi, 2,03,833 employees have been fired in the year 2023 to date from 754 tech companies.