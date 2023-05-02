Cash Crunch In US? Treasury Warns Congress Government Urging Hike In Debt Limit

Cash crunch in United States ( US ): Following a warning from the Treasury that the government might not have enough money to pay its bills as early as June, U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday invited the four top congressional leaders to the White House the following week. On May 9, Biden requested a meeting with leaders, including Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, after the U.S. Treasury warned that it might not have enough money to cover all of the government's expenses by June if the debt limit was not raised.



In a letter to Congress, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that without congressional intervention, the agency would be unlikely to fulfil all of the U.S. government's payment obligations "by early June, and potentially as early as June 1."



In order to schedule the meeting, Biden called House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in Jerusalem, where he is on a diplomatic mission. Last week, the House of Representatives enacted a bill to increase the debt ceiling that includes significant budget cutbacks that Biden and the Democratic-controlled Senate insist they will not support. The United States may be forced into an unprecedented default on some obligations if no action is taken before Treasury's new June 1 deadline.

Biden has adamantly stated that he will not compromise on raising the debt ceiling but will talk about spending cutbacks after a new cap is passed.



Congress frequently combines raising the debt ceiling with other budget and spending legislation. The latest prospective "X-date," which accounts for tax revenue received in April, is essentially consistent with an earlier prediction made in January that the government might run out of money around June 5. But Yellen also provided some leeway. She warned legislators that "Federal receipts and outlays are inherently variable, and the actual date that Treasury exhausts extraordinary measures could be a number of weeks later than these estimates." "It is impossible to predict with certainty the exact date when Treasury will be unable to pay the government's bills, and I will continue to update Congress in the coming weeks as more information becomes available," she wrote, pleading with Congress to take action right away.



Yellen previously assured Congress that Treasury will use extraordinary cash management techniques to maintain debt payments, federal benefit payments, and other expenditures after reaching the $31.4 trillion borrowing maximum on January 19. Suspending the sales of securities used by state and local governments to temporarily store funds is one of the actions Treasury is taking. A comparable debt ceiling battle in 2011 brought the nation dangerously close to default and resulted in the downgrading of the nation's excellent credit rating. Negotiations may be considerably more challenging this time, according to veterans of the 2011 conflict.





REDUCED SPENDING DEMANDS

On April 26, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved a package that would raise the debt ceiling in return for significant budget cutbacks to programmes that provide healthcare to the poor and other areas, which the Department of Transportation claims will result in the closure of hundreds of air traffic control towers. The law would also reduce tax breaks for solar energy and other environmentally friendly forms of electricity. The Republican bill would raise the U.S. debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for $4.5 trillion in spending cutbacks, or nearly 22% of total spending. The White House has stated that Biden will veto the legislation, and it has no chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate. The tight deadline, according to budget analyst Shai Akabas of the Bipartisan Policy Centre, highlighted how urgent it is to resolve the fierce partisan impasse and shattered hopes that Congress could talk into the late summer. A possible default in a matter of weeks "is not a position befitting of a country considered the bedrock of the financial system, and only adds uncertainty to an already shaky economy," the speaker continued.

AREA TO BREATHE



Due to some financial developments in June that could provide breathing room, Yellen has been evasive about the precise default date. According to economists, Treasury could get a sizable sum of money from quarterly estimated tax payments due on June 15 if it can survive until early June benefit payments. Treasury would then be able to borrow $143 billion by stopping the reinvestment of maturing assets owned by the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefit Fund, allowing it to float until June 30. That borrowing would enable it to pay bills well into July along with tax revenue.

As the argument intensifies, Biden and his administration are embracing McCarthy's suggestion to paint Republicans as an economic threat. They have dispatched cabinet members and senior aides on a media tour to discuss the local effects. But given that Social Security and Medicare make up the majority of the budget and are expected to see sharp increases as the population ages, the U.S.'s debt ceiling disputes are likely to continue for years to come.