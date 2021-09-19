CCI Anti-competition Probe: Google Claims Android Has Led To Increased Innovation

In the wake of reports that a CCI investigation showed Google misusing its dominating position in the Android mobile operating system, the internet giant stated on Saturday that Android has led to more competition and creativity. According to reports, the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) investigation arm DG determined that Google engaged in unfair economic practices regarding Android. The antitrust watchdog authorised a full investigation into Google in early 2019 after prima-facie discovering alleged violations of competition norms.

In the wake of news that the regulator's investigation found Google misusing its dominating position, the corporation issued a statement. By making mobile devices more inexpensive, Android has enabled millions of Indians to connect to the internet. Google is yet to receive the report, according to sources close to the situation.

"We look forward to working with the Competition Commission of India to demonstrate how Android has led to more competition and innovation, not less," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

CCI had no quick reaction to the Google situation. Before issuing an order, the CCI would thoroughly examine the investigation report and gather the opinions and suggestions of all parties involved.

Google's response on CCI report

According to the CCI report, Google provided at least 24 responses during the investigation, defending itself and saying that it was not harming competition. According to the report, 62 businesses answered CCI queries during its Google probe, including Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, and smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung and Xiaomi. According to Counterpoint Research, Android powers 98% of India's 520 million smartphones.

Google looked to have used its dominance to limit device makers' freedom to choose rival versions of its mobile operating system and force them to pre-install Google apps, according to the CCI, which launched the investigation in 2019.

The 750-page report claims that requiring app pre-installation “amounts to imposition of an unreasonable condition on the device manufacturers” in violation of Indian competition law and that the firm used its Play Store app store to maintain its monopoly. According to the report, Google's Play Store policies were one-sided, imprecise, vague, biassed, and arbitrary, and Android has "enjoyed its dominant position" in licensable operating systems for smartphones and tablets since 2011.

According to Reuters, the investigation began in 2019 after two Indian junior antitrust research associates and a law student filed a complaint.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: Unsplash