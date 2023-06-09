ChatGPT Founder Sam Altman Meets PM Modi, Discusses Tech Ecosystem In India

The founder of OpenAI, Sam Altman met Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at New Delhi today to discuss the tech ecosystem in India. The OpenAI CEO is on a visit to India as part of his visit to different countries as tweeted by Altman earlier this week.

“Excited to visit Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, India and South Korea this week!" the OpenAI CEO tweeted a few days ago.

excited to visit israel, jordan, qatar, the uae, india, and south korea this week! — Sam Altman (@sama) June 4, 2023

"Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing India's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from ai. enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia," Altman tweeted.

great conversation with @narendramodi discussing india's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from ai.



really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia. pic.twitter.com/EzxVD0UMDM — Sam Altman (@sama) June 9, 2023

As per reports, Altman and Modi discussed various prospects for India in implementing AI in its core operations and industries. The meeting further led to the discussion of AI and its efficacy in nourishing the tech ecosystem.

"Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens," tweeted PM Modi.

Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens. https://t.co/OGXNEJcA0i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2023

OpenAI founder Sam Altman is on a two-day visit to India. The ChatGPT maker visited IIT Delhi yesterday as part of his visit to Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE and South Korea. The meeting with the PM holds prominence as India is expected to be a potential consumer of AI, further, India's step towards introducing the Digital India Bill will also have further implications on the development and implementation of AI.

Altman in the past too had proposed the establishment of a regulatory framework worldwide to monitor the AI domain more vigilantly. The meeting with PM Modi happens at a time when the country is presiding over the G20 summit to be held in September. When it comes to embracing technologies like AI, automation and IoT, India has been a crucial player and its adoption of this emerging tech in the global forum will pave the way for proving more advancements, trust and trade.

