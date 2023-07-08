ChatGPT Loses Charm, Website Traffic Declines By Almost 10%

The world's most popular and used generative AI tool has started to lose its charm. Media reports reveal that the OpenAI's ChatGPT witnessed a first-ever dip in its user base last month since its launch in November last year. In terms of numbers, the user base has shrunk by almost 10 per cent globally in June. The user base is spread across platforms like mobile and desktop.

The bot which features an exclusive application for iPhone users also saw a decline in terms of downloads. At present, it is unclear as to why the chatbot has seen such a drastic drop in user engagement.

What happened to the most popular ChatGPT?

Reports suggest that people have different theories for the drop in user engagement. It also comes at a time when competitors like Bard and Google's much anticipated Gemini are expected to roll out soon.

Republic had reported earlier that the DeeMind which is a Google laboratory could feature an AI system that could beat the operations of ChatGPT.

The media reports are based on the analysis of a website called Similarweb, which is a global web analytics and market intelligence firm. Similarweb gives a clear picture of the popularity, page views and consistent users of any website.

As per the data, there is a good decline in the web traffic resulting in the engagement rate which started slowing in March. Visitor engagement which is the metric of time that a user spends at a particular website also dropped citing the lack of interest among the users. In addition to that, observations in user decline were also seen in other AI-based chatbots.

What is the reason for the drop?

While the company or its representatives at present have not yet come up with a comment on the same. There are reasons which cite the decreasing number of students who at present must not be using the same because of summer break.

In addition to this, the declining popularity of AI as a technology is also cited as a prime reason.

At the time of launch, ChatGPT kicked off with an explosion, as per various reports. The platform garnered an estimated 100 million users in the first two months. It also forced other giants like Google and Microsoft to come up with at least a potential rival that could challenge OpenAI.

Within days, the bot gained popularity in Silicon Valley and beyond. Some companies have even gone to the extent of firing copywriters and replacing them with ChatGPT.

User drop highlights a significant drop in the hype of generative AI-based tools as the options are not limitless at present.