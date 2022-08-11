China: Alibaba Dismisses Over 9,000 Employees In 3 Months After 50% Fall In Net Income

Alibaba, a popular e-commerce firm in China slashed its total headcount by another 9,241 employees in the last three months, making it the largest layoff so far. The decision reportedly came as the company is reeling under a massive 50% drop in net income in the June quarter. The latest clampdown brought the total number of workers in the company to around 2,45,000, ANI reported.

The downsizing is directly linked to reduced revenue from sluggish sales amid the slow development of the Chinese economy amid stifling COVID measures and crackdown on tech companies by the ruling Communist Party. The cost-cutting step also came after a humongous 50% drop in net income amounting to some $3.4 billion in the second fiscal quarter from roughly $6.6 billion (same time) last year.

For the unversed, Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese tech multinational brand specialising in e-commerce, internet, and retail. It was co-founded and led by Jack Ma until 2015 when he passed on the baton to current CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. A flamboyant business magnate Ma, however, allegedly went missing for a span of three months in 2021 after his controversial speech against China's financial system, where he called Chinese banks operating with a "pawn-shop mentality." The outspoken tycoon and then head of Any Group, Ma was set to launch a revolutionary payment system through mobile finance applications, marking a major shift in power to technology from traditional methods. This, reportedly, did not bode well with Beijing and caught the attention of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ma was then called for a closed-door meeting with Xi, following which Ant Group's public listing was halted. Shares fell, costing the firm some $74 billion. Eventually, Ma disappeared, only to reappear in January 2021, and has kept a low profile ever since.

Alibaba began layoffs in February this year

Alibaba began trimming its manpower in February, dismissing mostly middle-level employees and China-based senior staff after Chinese regulators initiated a crackdown on tech companies to tighten antitrust laws in 2021. Corporate experts estimated that Alibaba's arbitration could impact some 39,000 in the process. Meanwhile, Beijing also fined tech firms, including Alibaba, Tencent, Didi, Baidu, and many more under anti-monopoly rules i.e. for allegedly "abusing market" power and subsequent other violations. This led several firms to make investment changes, disbanding their employees and waiting to welcome new developments requiring capital.

China easing on tech firm crackdown after economic bumper

After multi-year lows, stocks of Alibaba and Tencent Holdings surged in June, hinting that China has softened its crackdown on tech companies. Despite elation on the trading floors, the picture for the multi-billionaire firms is far from rosy. The new paradigm showed Alibaba's stock rose from 6.4% in the first quarter of 2021 to 8.9% in the first quarter of 2022, as per Bloomberg data.

