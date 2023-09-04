China Approves Special Bureau To Boost Private Sector Development

China’s NDRC: China's central government has given the green light for the establishment of a specialised bureau within the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) with a singular focus on nurturing the growth and advancement of the private sector. This development was officially announced by the NDRC on Monday, signalling a strategic shift in China's approach to supporting its private economy.

The newly created bureau is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape for private enterprises in China. It will have a dual mandate: firstly, to craft and implement policies that facilitate the expansion and development of private companies, both domestically and on the global stage; and secondly, to serve as a troubleshooting and support mechanism for private businesses encountering challenges or obstacles.

Cong Liang, the vice chairman of the state planner, expressed the bureau's mission to strengthen the private sector's international competitiveness while also addressing the intricacies of domestic growth.

This is seen as a crucial step, especially as the private sector is responsible for generating a substantial portion of new urban job opportunities, accounting for approximately 80 per cent of the total.

CCP Central Committee enhancing private economy

The decision to create this specialised bureau has been met with enthusiasm from within the Chinese government. Zhang Shixin, an official within the state planner, underscored the significance of this initiative, emphasising the unwavering commitment of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee to bolster the private economy.

Despite economic challenges posed by a fragile recovery in the first half of the year and issues related to weak domestic demand, analysts do not anticipate any dramatic stimulus measures from policymakers.

Concerns over debt levels and financial risks have tempered the government's approach. Instead, a gradual and measured approach to supporting growth is expected to continue, with policymakers introducing incremental measures as necessary to shore up the economy.

In essence, the establishment of this specialised bureau within the NDRC represents a step by the Chinese government to recognise the vital role of the private sector in the country's economic development and global competitiveness.

(With Reuters inputs)