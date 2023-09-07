China Exports Fall Slower Than Expected In August By 8.8% YoY

China's exports saw a slower decline compared to previous months in August, despite ongoing economic challenges both domestically and internationally. Customs data released on Thursday revealed that exports for the month were down by 8.8 per cent from the same period the previous year, totalling $284.87 billion. This decline was less severe than the 14.5 per cent drop observed the previous month.

Imports also decreased, falling by 7.3 per cent from the previous year to $216.51 billion. However, these import figures exceeded consensus estimates, which had predicted a 9 per cent decline.

China's trade surplus decreased by 13.2 per cent, reaching $68.36 billion in August, down from July's surplus of $80.6 billion.

Policy measures

To address economic challenges, Chinese authorities have implemented various policy measures in recent months. These measures include easing borrowing rules, lowering mortgage rates for first-time homebuyers, and offering tax relief to small businesses. However, significant stimulus spending or tax cuts have not yet been announced.

The weakening demand for Chinese exports has been influenced by actions taken by the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia, which began raising interest rates last year in an effort to combat inflation that had reached multi-decade highs. These actions have had an impact on global economic dynamics, affecting trade patterns and the demand for Chinese goods.

(With PTI Inputs)