China, Hong Kong Shares Rebound Cut Short By Weak Chinese Inflation Data

Gloomy Chinese inflation data cut short a rebound in Hong Kong and China stocks on Monday, after investors had earlier taken heart from signs of a thaw in Sino-US relations, and a likely end to Beijing's crackdown on internet firms.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose as much as 2.3 per cent, but gave up most gains after the release of factory gate and consumer price data to end the morning session up 0.8 per cent. The Hang Seng fell 2.9 per cent last week to a one-month low.

China's blue chip CSI300 Index rose 0.5 per cent by the lunch break, having been up by 1 per cent at one point. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2 per cent .

China's economic recovery

China's factory gate prices fell at the fastest pace in over 7-1/2 years in June, reflecting a loss of momentum in China's post-pandemic economic recovery, and building the case for more stimulus measures.

Nomura's Chief China Economist Ting Lu on Monday further lowered his China inflation forecasts for 2023 and 2024, citing "the latest inflation readings, other recent developments regarding China's broad economy and the lukewarm policy response from Beijing so far."

He expects more monetary easing later this year.

Gains in fintech stocks

Fintech stocks provided a bright spot amid the gloom, as investors reckoned a $984 million fine imposed on Ant Group, an Alibaba affiliate, meant a crackdown on the sector was drawing to an end.

The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 1.3 per cent , led by Alibaba, which opened 5.5 per cent higher. Tencent shares rose 1.5 per cent.

Janet Yellen's China visit

Market sentiment was also aided by signs of improvement in Sino-US ties, after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said 10 hours of meetings with senior Chinese officials during her China trip last week were "direct" and "productive".

"The fine on Ant signals the end of regulators' crackdown on fintech companies, and greatly reduces uncertainty, so it's positive to market sentiment," said Mark Dong, Hong Kong-based co-founder of Minority Asset Management.

Meanwhile, there's no negative news from Yellen's China visit, which is construed as being positive given extremely low expectations, he said.

Hong Kong's property and construction stocks fell even after the city said on Friday it was raising the cap on the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for properties worth up to HK$30 million ($3.83 million) for self-use homebuyers. It represented the first relaxation of tightening measures for home transactions since they were implemented in 2009.