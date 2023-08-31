China's 5-month Manufacturing Contraction Spurs Urgent Economic Support Talks

China's manufacturing sector has contracted for the fifth consecutive month in August, according to an official survey. This has increased pressure on Chinese officials to provide support for the economy, which is facing weak demand both domestically and internationally. However, there are some positive aspects. New orders have returned to expansion for the first time in five months, and factory owners have noted improvements in producer prices, the first in seven months. Nonetheless, the service sector continues to experience a decline.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased from 49.3 in July to 49.7 in August, although it remains below the 50 point threshold that separates contraction from expansion. The result surpassed the forecast of 49.4.

August PMI insight

This PMI reading offers an initial glimpse into China's performance in August, following a challenging period of trade, factory, and retail data in July. Despite ongoing pressure on factories, the survey suggests that the economic situation has not significantly worsened. China's neighbouring manufacturing competitors, Japan and South Korea, have also reported significant output declines.

Louise Loo, Senior Economist, Oxford Economics, suggests that a potential uptick in growth activity in the third quarter could be possible, particularly if the effects of the incoming stimulus start to impact the economy.

China's growth concerns

China risks missing its annual growth target of approximately 5 per cent, with concerns about a declining property market, low consumer spending, and decreasing credit growth. Major banks have already downgraded their growth predictions for the year.

To counter these challenges, China has recently reduced stock-trading stamp duties by half and introduced guidelines for affordable housing to improve access to first-home mortgages. Some state-owned banks will also lower interest rates on existing mortgages, though analysts predict stagnant home prices for the year.

Despite these measures, experts see limited chances for significant stimulus due to mounting debt risks. The People's Bank of China is planning to open up financing channels for private enterprises, but policymakers still face pressure to stimulate domestic demand, given the global economic slowdown.

Weak demand from major export markets, such as the United States and Europe, due to higher interest rates and inflation, has contributed to the contraction in new export orders for the sixth consecutive month.

Policy strategies revive

Frederic Neumann, Chief Asia Economist at HSBC, believes that additional economic measures might be necessary to bolster growth, especially as weak global demand continues to impact new export orders. The non-manufacturing PMI, incorporating service sector activity and construction, has fallen to 51.0 from July's 51.5.

On a more positive note, the composite PMI, which considers both manufacturing and non-manufacturing activities, has risen to 51.3 from 51.1. This data suggests that the strengthening of policy measures is gradually counteracting short-term disruptions in China's economic consolidation and recovery.

Going forward, the effectiveness of policy support's implementation will be a crucial indicator to monitor, according to Bruce Pang, Chief Economist at Jones Lang Lasalle.



(With Reuters inputs)