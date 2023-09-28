China’s Evergrande Halts Trading Amid Founder's Detention

Hui Ka Yan in residential surveillance: China Evergrande Group, a major real estate and electric vehicle conglomerate, recently halted trading abruptly on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, including its electric vehicle and property services divisions. Media reports citing Bloomberg report suggest that the founder of the company, Hui Ka Yan, had been detained by authorities.

The halt in trading was announced without providing any clear explanation, leaving investors and market observers speculating about the underlying reasons. According to the report, Hui Ka Yan had been taken into custody earlier in the month and was currently under "residential surveillance," a police measure that falls short of a formal arrest or detention. The motives behind his detainment remain unclear.

This development comes on the heels of prior detentions of employees in Evergrande's wealth management division and two former executives, underscoring a new phase in the ongoing crisis involving the world's most indebted property developer. These actions have fueled concerns about the company's future, particularly in light of recent setbacks in its restructuring plans, which have rattled financial markets and raised the spectre of a potential liquidation.

Uday Kotak’s take on Evergrande

Uday Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, expressed apprehensions about Evergrande's fate, stating that it might eventually implode, alluding to a crisis that has been brewing for two years. The delay in regulatory action in addressing Evergrande's issues has led to comparisons with past financial crises, such as the aftermath of Lehman Brothers in the United States and the IL&FS crisis in India.

Evergrande China finally implodes. 2 years after first news of trouble. Policy makers seem to have taken long time to act. China may have some learnings from US post Lehman and India post IL&FS. https://t.co/WPptpBcBlv — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) September 28, 2023

This abrupt and enigmatic halt in trading by Evergrande has left the financial world on edge, awaiting further developments and clarity regarding the company's future and the implications for the broader global economy and financial markets.