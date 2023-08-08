China's July Exports And Imports Decline By 14.5%, Overshooting Predictions

China witnessed a substantial setback in its economic landscape as data from customs revealed a 14.5 per cent plunge in exports during July compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, imports contracted by 12.4 per cent, marking the sharpest drop in outgoing shipments from the world's second-largest economy since February 2020.

In contrast to a projection of a 12.5 per cent decline in exports and a 5.0 per cent reduction in imports by economists surveyed by Reuters, the actual figures were more pronounced.

Weak domestic demand in Q2

China's economic progress experienced a sluggish trend in the second quarter, with weakened demand domestically and internationally. Acknowledging this, top leaders assured additional policy support during a Politburo meeting last month.

The state planner also indicated that stimulus measures were imminent, although the market response to proposals aimed at boosting consumption in sectors like automobiles, real estate, and services has been lukewarm.

Beijing grapples with the challenge of stimulating domestic consumption without excessively loosening monetary policy, as such actions could potentially trigger significant capital outflows. This concern arises as other major economies elevate interest rates to tackle surging inflation.

The recent sharp drop in exports is a clear indicator that third-quarter growth might further decelerate. This downturn is reflected in various sectors, including construction, manufacturing, services, foreign direct investment, and industrial profits.

Effects on Asian economies

The repercussions extend beyond China, impacting economic activities across Asia. Notably, South Korean exports to China endured a 25.1 per cent decline in July year-on-year, marking the most substantial contraction in three months.

Despite these challenges, China's trade surplus expanded to $80.6 billion, surpassing the anticipated $70.6 billion forecast in the poll. The disparity between export and import trends has played a significant role in shaping this surplus which is not in the favour of an economy that relies heavily on its global exports.

The persistently weak export performance emphasises the potential for a further slowdown in third-quarter growth. As the Chinese economy navigates internal and external pressures, attention remains on how it balances policy measures to rejuvenate domestic demand while managing potential financial risks.

(With Reuters inputs)