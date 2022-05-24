'Coin In Bitcoin Doesn't Make It Money': IMF Warns About Lack Of 'trust Factor' In Crypto

Addressing a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) session, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said that cryptocurrencies are not backed by a sovereign guarantee and thus lack the trust factor. The IMF head on May 23 asserted just because Bitcoin has the word 'coin' doesn't amount to money.

She stressed the importance of regulation and said even if services provided by crypto platforms are efficient and cheap, there is a need to segregate apples from bananas and proper regulation would play a key role there. She was speaking at the CBDC session organised by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Trust in cryptocurrencies eroding faster than central banks: Central Bank of France Governor

At the same session, Central Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that banknotes were also considered to be a great advancement when they were introduced in the money markets.

"I always speak of crypto as assets and not as currencies. For any currency, someone has to take responsibility, but there is no one in the case of so-called cryptocurrencies. Also, currencies need to have a lot of trust and they need to be universally acceptable," he said, and further added, "Without trust being integral to a currency, it doesn't serve the purpose. They cannot be on the opposite sides."

When the Governor was questioned about the loss of trust in people about central banks, He stated, "My impression is that the people are losing trust in crypto also and that loss of trust is more than that in central banks."

India's stance on crypto: 'Wait and watch'

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on April 27, the country will have to take a considerate decision on the way cryptos should be regulated. "It will have to take its time...all of us to be sure that at least given the available information, we're taking the decern decision. It can't be rushed through," she said.

Sitharaman also showed optimism towards the innovation happening around cryptocurrency and said that the government doesn't want to just rush through but it's important proper boundaries and definitions are set by the government, "So, our intention is in no way to hurt this (innovation around crypto)...but (we need to) define for ourselves...," she said. The minister also raised a concern about the use of cryptocurrencies for terror financing and money laundering.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH / @KGeorgieva - TWITTER