Comedian Sarah Silverman, Others Sue OpenAI, Meta; Allege Copyright Infringement

Author and comedian Sarah Silverman along with authors Christopher Golden and Richard Kadrey have sued OpenAI and Meta alleging copyright infringements in a US District Court, stated lawyers Joseph Saveri and Matthew Butterick, on their website LLM litigation. This comes amid reports that ChatGPT, the generative AI tool of OpenAI has reported loss in the user base citing reduced prominence in AI-based tools.

What is the lawsuit against OpenAI and Meta?

The suit alleges that platforms like ChatGPT and Meta's LLaMA (Large Language Model Meta AI) illegally acquired data containing the author's work from shadow library websites like Bibliotik, Library Genesis and so on. These resources are available in bulk and can be accessed via torrent systems.

The allegations also include illegally training the AI algorithm. In addition to this, it also reveals that the AI tool summarises the author's books which is a direct violation of their copyright.

Reports cite an example where Silverman's book Bedwetter's summary was shown in the AI bot, this was witnessed by other authors too. The claim in the lawsuit alleges that the chatbot never bothered to “reproduce any of the copyright management information.”

In the separate lawsuit against Meta, the allegations involve books being accessible in datasets that Meta uses for training the Large Language Model Meta AI (LLaMA), which is an AI model introduced by the company earlier this year.

Allegations against Meta point that the training data have illicit origins, the complainants have cited that a paper detailing LLaMA from Meta's end shows a company called EluetherAI for sourcing the information. Further, it was revealed that EluetherAI sources information from the above-mentioned shadow libraries.

The common factor in these separate claims is that the authors have never clearly given consent to the use of their data as training material for the AI models. At present, these authors are looking for statutory damages and restitution of profits as the charges involved are copyright violations, negligence, unjust enrichment and unfair competition.

AI companies on the radar

In addition to the suits on Meta and OpenAI, Joseph Saveri has initiated litigations against AI companies representing different artists. Other lawsuits include one by Getty Images alleging the training of AI models based on its images.

The lawyers have also mentioned that they had filed a lawsuit challenging GitHub Copilot an AI coding assistant \in November 2022, and Stable Diffusion, an AI image generator in January 2023.

Further, lawyers reveal that they have been listening to certain apprehensions about the operations of AI since ChatGPT's launch in March 2023. The claims were from different sections of writers, authors and publishers concerned about their work.

On June 28, they filed another lawsuit against OpenAI and its language models GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 for remixing the copyrighted work of thousands of authors without consent, compensation and credit.