Coronavirus Effect On US Economy Is 'short-term Issue': Treasury Department

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the Secretary of United States Department of Treasury, Steven Mnuchin has said on March 13 that the impact of the pandemic on country's economy is “short-term issue”. He also said that the US lawmakers are “very close” to the stimulus agreement against the easily spread virus. Mnuchin's claims came after US President Donald Trump had confessed last week that the outbreak “certainly” might have an impact on US economy.

As the total confirmed cases of coronavirus reach at least 1,832 in the United States with 135 deaths, Trump had claimed that “it's all going to work out”. While urging people to remain calm, the US President said that his administration has “plans for every single possibility”. However, Trump also hoped that the pandemic “doesn't last too long”. COVID-19 has now spread to over 130 countries and also taken a toll on the stock market while raising fears of an economic dip as Trump campaigns for a second term in the office.

Read - Tej Pratap-Tejashwi Yadav Put Masks On Each Other; Flout WHO's Coronavirus Precautions

Read - US Supreme Court Building Closes To Public Amid Coronavirus Dread

US announces emergency interest rate cut

While the risk on the global economy is growing amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the United States Federal Reserve led the charge in its response by announcing an emergency interest rate cut. In the official press release, the authorities said that “fundamentals of the US economy remain strong”. However, since COVID-19 poses evolving risks to economic activity, the US Federal Reserve made the announcement to maintain maximum employment and price stability goals.

The target range for the federal funds has been lowered by 1/2 percentage point to 1-1/4 per cent. According to the official website, the US authorities are “closely monitoring” the developments and their implications for the outlook on the economy so that its tools can be used to act as appropriate support. This came just hours after the Group of Seven finance ministers and central bankers pledged to take action using “all appropriate policy tools”. However, according to reports, the stimulus by the US Fed was not enough to prevent Wall Street stocks from destabilizing as the coronavirus continued to spread to more countries.

Read - UK Announces Paid Sick Leaves For Employees In Self-isolation Amid Coronavirus Dread

Read - Coronavirus In Spain: FC Barcelona To Stop Training Saturday Onwards After Virus Outbreak