Credit Suisse Massive Data Leak Exposed; Shows Record Of Dubious Clients And Illegal Funds

A massive data leak of Credit Suisse, one of the world's largest private banks, has revealed hidden riches of over 18,000 foreign beneficiaries allegedly involved in drug trafficking, money laundering, corruption, and other serious crimes. The server privacy breach of Switzerland's best-known financial institution reportedly affected a total of 30,000 clients of the bank, unmasking beneficiaries of more than 100 billion Swiss francs (Rs 8,113 crore approx), which include "corrupt autocrats, suspected war criminals, and human traffickers," The Guardian reported. The leak indicated failure of due diligence by Credit Suisse, despite the fact that it has repeatedly pledged to weed out dubious clients and illegal funds for over decades.

According to exclusive data accessed by The Guardian, among the "dubious" clients of Credit Suisse were human traffickers from the Philippines, and a Hong Kong stock exchange big shot who was jailed for bribery. Next was a billionaire who murdered his Lebanese pop star girlfriend. Credit Suisse also had executives who looted Venezuela State Oil company as clients, apart from corrupt politicians from Egypt to Ukraine. The leaked data also showed that a Vatican-owned account was used to spend £290 million on an alleged fraud property in London, which is the centre of an ongoing criminal trial against the bank.

Anonymous whistleblower exposed banking data

The trove of exclusive banking data was leaked by an anonymous whistleblower to the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung. “I believe that Swiss banking secrecy laws are immoral. The pretext of protecting financial privacy is merely a fig leaf covering the shameful role of Swiss banks as collaborators of tax evaders,” the whistleblower said, as quoted by The Guardian. As per a report by The Independent, the bank data was dropped off in a secure digital mailbox about a year ago, which was then evaluated alongside the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and its media partners. The data dates back to 1940 until the last decade and vividly points out how the bank accepted shady clients as customers.

Credit Suisse denies allegations

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse has refused to comment on the issue, citing Switzerland's banking secrecy laws, saying that it allows them to remain silent on remarking on individual clients. In a statement, the authorities slammed the media for "tendentious interpretations of the bank's business conduct," adding that “Credit Suisse strongly rejects the allegations and inferences about the bank’s purported business practices.” The bank also alleged that the allegations were largely "historical" and in some cases, going back to when Swiss laws and practices were "different from where they are now." While many accounts were opened far back in 1940, notable numbers were opened in 2000, some of which are still up and running.

