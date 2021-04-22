'Crisis Is Deeper': Airlines To Face $47.7 Billion Loss In 2021, Predicts Aviation Body

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has predicted losses of $47.7 billion to the aviation industry across the globe in 2021. It said that it is an improvement on the estimated loss of $126.4 billion in the year 2020. IATA has urged governments to have plans in place so that no time is lost in restarting the sector.

IATA has expected industry revenues to $458 billion that is just 55 per cent of the $838 billion generated in 2019. It further mentioned that it represents 23 per cent growth on the $372 billion generated in 2020. IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh said that the loss of the aviation industry will be reduced from loss faced in 2020. But, he added that the crisis will increase for airlines.

“This crisis is longer and deeper than anyone could have expected. Losses will be reduced from 2020, but the pain of the crisis increases", he said. "There is optimism in domestic markets where aviation’s hallmark resilience is demonstrated by rebounds in markets without internal travel restrictions. Government imposed travel restrictions, however, continue to dampen the strong underlying demand for international travel. Despite an estimated 2.4 billion people travelling by air in 2021, airlines will burn through a further $81 billion of cash,” he added.

The IATA said that the airline industry will have to do cost containment and reductions to come out of the financial crisis. IATA estimates that travel will recover to 43 per cent of 2019 levels over the year. Overall passenger numbers are expected to reach 2.4 billion in 2021. That is an improvement on the nearly 1.8 billion who travelled in 2020 but well below the 2019 peak of 4.5 billion. IATA has said that cargo has outperformed the passenger business throughout the crisis and it will continue in 2021. IATA further mentioned that the losses faced by the aviation industry are the highest in Europe (-$22.2 billion) with only 11 per cent(measured in revenue passenger kilometres) of its passenger traffic being domestic.

(Image Credits: Pixabay/Unsplash)