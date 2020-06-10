CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Steps Down After Remark On George Floyd's Murder sparks Outrage

Fitness giant CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman stepped down from the post after he faced severe backlash for his tweet linked with George Floyd's killing, which sparked outrage across the globe. On June 7, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) shared its director’s statement calling racism and discrimination as critical public health issues that demand an urgent response. several huge sporting brands such as Reebok and athletes severed ties with CrossFit after Glassman's comments.

CrossFit CEO steps down after tweet sparks outrage

"On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members. Since I founded CrossFit 20 years ago, it has become the world’s largest network of gyms. All are aligned in offering an elegant solution to the vexing problem of chronic disease. Creating CrossFit and supporting its affiliates and legions of professional trainers has been a labor of love.", Glassman said in a statement.

"Those who know me know that my sole issue is the chronic disease epidemic. I know that CrossFit is the solution to this epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its staff serve as the stewards of CrossFit affiliates worldwide. I cannot let my behavior stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions. They are too important to jeopardize", he added.

Glassman's comments that led to the outrage

Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response. #BlackLivesMatter



Read our director’s statement: https://t.co/kZkP2s82oV pic.twitter.com/0A7VEqoHkq — Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (@IHME_UW) June 6, 2020

It's FLOYD-19. — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020

Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is "accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots." Thanks! — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 7, 2020

'Completely unacceptable'

Nick Hurndon, the owner of CrossFit Magnus, made public a letter written to CrossFit headquarters in which it announced ending the company’s affiliation. Hurndon said that Glassman’s response to the current movement to end systemic racism and police brutality is completely unacceptable and does not align with the company’s values or beliefs.

“We recognise that doing the right thing, being on the right side of history, standing for justice and wholeheartedly embracing equality is not always easy, but our values are not adopted and held because they are not always easy, good for business, or make anyone comfortable,” wrote Hurndon.

Glassman later released a statement via CrossFit official Twitter account apologizing for the “mistake” and said that he, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. Glassman said that he made a mistake in choosing the words and that his heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused.

