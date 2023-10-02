Crypto Exchange Coinbase Secures Singapore Payments Licence

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase's Singapore arm has bagged a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank. This licence enables Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, to provide digital payment token services to both individuals and institutions within Singapore.

Coinbase received preliminary approval for this licence in October last year. Singapore has increasingly established itself as a prominent cryptocurrency hub in Asia, attracting digital asset companies from various countries, including China and India. Coinbase considers Singapore to be a crucial market, emphasising that 32 per cent of Singaporeans either own or have previously owned cryptocurrencies, according to survey data.

The MAS, Singapore's financial regulator and central bank, has a stringent approach to granting licences to cryptocurrency firms. They require these companies to demonstrate robust anti-money laundering controls, and as a result, many applicants do not receive approval.

Furthermore, in August, the MAS announced its plans to introduce regulations aimed at making it more challenging for retail investors to engage in cryptocurrency trading, particularly given concerns about investors disregarding the associated risks.

