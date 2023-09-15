Crypto Market Continues To Recover, Bitcoin Crosses The $26,500 Hurdle

Crypt market overview: The crypto market continues to recover with Bitcoin and Ethereum both trading in green. According to the market data, the global crypto market capitalisation, up 1.2 per cent in the last 24 hours, is around $1.1 trillion.

The crypto fear and greed index remains in the fear zone with a score of 45/100.

Crypto Fear and Greed Index | Image credit: Alterantive.me

Addressing the crypto market recovery, Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Republic, “The crypto market has received a boost with the announcement from Deutsche Bank—the largest German lender—that it would provide digital asset custody and tokenisation services. Another development that may have supported the uptrend could be signals from the European Central Bank to end rate hikes in the euro area.

Rajagopal Menon, VP, WazirX said, “The crypto market continues to show signs of resilience as moving averages indicate a ‘Buy’ sentiment. Bitcoin has reached support for its current levels. However, most oscillators remain neutral. The liquidity crunch continues to remain a concern for the upcoming bill run as HODLers continue to retain their assets, and trading volumes don’t see a massive improvement yet.”

Sudeep Saxena, Co-Founder, CoinGabbar underlined the US inflation consumer data in Bitcoin price movement. Saxena said, “Bitcoin is facing resistance around the $26,500 mark while US consumer inflation surged to 0.6 per cent, surpassing the anticipated 0.4 per cent, pushing the inflation rate to 3.6 per cent.”

“Elevated inflation can negatively impact Bitcoin, potentially prompting the Federal Reserve to consider raising interest rates, thus making safer assets like money market funds more attractive,” added Saxena.

Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin said, “Europe is home to Bitcoin ETFs and is a more mature market for digital assets and we may see increased user activity as the liquidity gets a boost. The oil prices have hit the highest point in 2023 and may hurt the financial markets.”

Prices listed were last checked at 11:30 am today according to Coinmarketcap.com

Crypto market in last 24 hours

The crypto market yesterday remained positive with the global market cap moving up by 1.46 per cent. Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,647.86 while gaining 1.33 per cent in the last 24 hours. With this, Bitcoin recorded 3 days of continuous gains, currently trading at its week’s highest price. Ethereum also gained 0.83 per cent and currently trades at $1,630.10.

Simultaneously, Polygon has published three new proposals to upgrade its native token from MATIC to POL, as well as launch its staking layer. With this Polygon has gained 1.82 per cent in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.525.

Bitcoin Cash remained one of the top gainers in the crypto market, gaining more than 8.7 per cent followed by XRP which gained around 3.77 per cent in the last 24 hours.