Crypto Market Faces Steep Downturn As Bitcoin Trades At A Two-month Low

Crypto Market Update: The crypto market has continued to sharply fall for the second consecutive day. As per CoinGecko, the global crypto market capitalisation is down 6.1 per cent in the last 24 hours and is currently around $1.1 trillion for the first time in two months.

The mass sell-off in the crypto market has led to a plunge in the crypto fear and greed index, which is down 13 points and has entered the fear zone after over five months, with a score of 37/100.

While talking to Republic about the extreme downturn in the crypto market, Sudeep Saxena, Co-Founder, CoinGabbar said, “Amid increasing risk aversion in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin dropped to its lowest value in two months, nearing $25,200. This drop is partly linked to a surge in global government bond yields, at their highest in about 15 years.”

“SpaceX's $373-million write-down and ongoing legal battles with the SEC are also contributing to disruptions in the crypto market,” Saxena added.

Giving a more detailed overview of the crypto market, Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures said, “According to market data, investors have registered $1 billion in losses in liquidations in the last 24 hours. BTC is trading below $26,500 after it broke below its critical support level of $28,000, its lowest since June.”

“ETH also registered a similar fall and is trading just below $1,700. XRP led the losers after a US judge granted approval to the SEC to file a motion to appeal the recent ruling which favoured Ripple Labs regarding retail sales of XRP,” added Chaturvedi.

In other news, there has been a potential devaluation of the Chinese Yuan, which is trading at the weakest level since 2007. Historically, when China devalued the Yuan last time in August 2015, BTC prices witnessed a plunge.

Prices listed were last checked at 9:30 am today according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have been struggling for the past 24 hours due to a steep fall in their prices.

Bitcoin is presently trading at $26,205.37 with an 8.15 per cent decline while the market cap of BTC also suffered an 8.53 per cent fall.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum fell below the mark of $1,700 and is currently trading at $1,666.94 with a 7.18 per decline.

Altcoins including ETH faced a domino effect from Bitcoin’s fall and are currently trying to find strong support.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Moving towards its one-year low of $0.5739, Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.06067.

Dogecoin faced a 10.75 per cent decline in the last 24 hours, taking its annual return to more than negative 24 per cent.

Litecoin (LTC)

Falling by over 15 per cent in the last 24 hours, Litecoin is currently $63.83 breaking its crucial support near $70.

If Litecoin continues its downturn to go below the mark of $63.35, it can even register another steep decline.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is currently trading at $21.45 recording a substantial loss of over 7.63 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The market cap of Solana also registered a 7.65 per cent decline.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP recorded a 17.32 per cent decline in the last 24 hours breaking a strong support of $0.6.

XRP is currently trading at $0.4912 with a 17.43 per cent decline in its market cap.