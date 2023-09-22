Crypto Market Jitters After Fed’s Hawkish Stance Continues, Bitcoin Falls Below $27,000

Crypto market overview: The crypto market has taken a hit in the last 24 hours with speculations of US Fed remarks on the monetary policy leading to a sell-off within the market. As per the market data, the global crypto market cap is down 1.5 per cent but continues to be above $1 trillion.

The crypto fear and greed index has re-entered the fear zone after dropping 4 points since yesterday. The index currently stands at a score of 43/100.

Crypto Fear and Greed Index | Image credit: Alternative.me

While talking to Republic about the crypto market movement, Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures, said, “The top 50 cryptos by market cap are trading in the red. BTC is down 1.6 per cent in the last 24 hours and is currently trading below its support level of $27,000. ETH too is trading below its support at $1,600.

According to Rajagopal Menon, VP, WazirX said, the chances of Bitcoin ETF approvals from the SEC are around 70 per cent. Menon said, “The crypto market decline coincided with a global stock market downturn triggered by the US Federal Reserve's hawkish comments on monetary policy. Despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges, Bitcoin could receive a boost from the ongoing spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications in the United States. These applications have a 70 per cent chance of approval by the SEC within the next six months, potentially catalysing a substantial +20 per cent price upswing.”

Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex said, “The market participants are coming to terms with the US benchmark 10-year note yields, which have surged to 4.490 per cent, the highest since November 2007. Meanwhile, Ethereum's price has dipped but remains above the $1550 threshold.”

Atulya Bhat, CMO, BuyUcoin said, “Bitcoin slipped below the $27,000 mark after the Fed chief hinted toward tight monetary policy and higher interest rates may be prolonged to tame inflation. Higher interest rates may discourage borrowing activity and may result in a liquidity crunch. ETH, the largest altcoin slipped below the $1600 mark during the same period and is changing hands at $1,593.24.”

In other news, Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin company, has announced its plans to branch into Artificial Intelligence (AI) through a joint subsidiary with another company with a $420 million Nvidia GPU investment. This announcement comes at the back of the company already venturing outside its business domain, with its investment in BTC mining operations in South America and a payment processor in Georgia.

Prices listed were last checked at 11:30 am today according to Coinmarketcap.com

Crypto market in last 24 hours

The hawkish stance of the Federal Reserve reflected its impact on the crypto market on Thursday with leading cryptocurrencies taking a significant hit. Bitcoin had to lose its crucial $27,000 psychological support which it achieved this week. Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,652 with a 1.62 per cent decline in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum also registered a 1.85 per cent decline yesterday, continuing the downward trajectory with a 2.46 per cent decline in the last 7 days. Ethereum is currently trading at 1593.72 losing the $1,600 level.

BNB, XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano, Solana, Polygon, Litecoin, Wrapped Bitcoin, and many other leading cryptocurrencies traded in red yesterday with Polygon losing a major 3.31 share of its market price.

Parallelly, Mt. Gox, a crypto exchange that was subject to a hack in 2014 which led to 850,000 BTCs being stolen, has delayed its deadline to repay the people. With the new deadline of October 31, 2024, the repayment is expected to have some impact on BTC prices, but would not destabilise it.