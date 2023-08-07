Crypto Market Sees Limited Movement; Bitcoin Moves Above $29,100

The market movement over the weekend has been limited to a very tight range with no major fluctuations observed in the last 24 hours. The crypto market cap is presently ranges below $1.2 trillion with a 0.24 per hike.

The Crypto Greed and Fear Index continues to be in the neutral zone with 50/100. The current crypto market volume is $21.65 billion which marks an over 8 per cent hike, however, the overall sentiment of the market remained neutral.

While talking to Republic about the crypto market movements, Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures said, “BTC has entered the week at just above $29k after trading within a tight range over the weekend. Given its recent performance, BTC’s volatility rating hit an all-time low of 34.02 per cent, lower than Gold, Nasdaq, and S&P500 last week. Historically, such periods have often been followed by stronger price action. ETH has shown similar price action, trading within a range of $1,820 - $1,840."

Sudeep Saxena, Co-Founder, CoinGabbar, credited the market stability to investors waiting for SEC's ruling on spot ETFs. Sudeep said, "BTC's price has been relatively stable, with investors closely watching the ongoing SEC cases against Binance and Coinbase. At the same time, they eagerly anticipate the SEC's ruling on spot ETFs."

Scheduled for release on Thursday (August 10), the inflation data (CPI) for July holds significance on the macroeconomic landscape. Market observers are anticipating a 0.3 per cent increase, making it a potential catalyst with far-reaching effects on various markets.

Prices listed were last checked at 09:30 am today according to Coinmarketcap.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin, along with other prominent cryptocurrencies, moved in a tight range in the last 24 hours and presently ranges above the $29,100 mark. The price and market cap of Bitcoin showed a minor improvement, increasing by 0.3 per cent and 0.32 per cent respectively. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $29,113.50.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum has also shown subtle movements in the chart, moving within a tight range of $20. Presently, ETH is trading at $1,836.01 with a minor surge of 0.19 per cent in the last 24 hours. The market cap of the ETH also increased by 0.2 per cent and currently hovers below $220.5 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Even during the weekend, Dogecoin continued to fall further, recording a drop by 0.95 per cent. The market cap of the meme token also fell by a per cent and its price currently hovers around $0.0751.

Over the past week, Dogecoin has fallen by over 4.5 per cent, however, the monthly returns still range over 14 per cent in green.

Litecoin (LTC)

Falling by over 11 per cent in the last 7 days, LTC has continued its decline in the last 24 hours, recording a 0.2 per cent decline. The market cap of the token also fell by 0.12 per cent and currently hovers above $6.1 billion. Presently LTC is priced at $83.05.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is currently trading at $23.27 with a market cap of $9.4 billion. The price of Solana a positive signal in the last 24 hours with a 2 per cent hike in its prices.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple is currently trading at $0.6249 recording a 1.59 per cent decline in the last 24 hours. The market cap of XRP also fell by 1.47 per cent while the trading volume also took a hit, falling by over 7 per cent.