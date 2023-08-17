Crypto Market Witnesses Sharp Decline, Bitcoin Falls Below $28,700

The crypto market has seen a sharp decline in the last 24 hours. As per CoinGecko, the global crypto market capitalisation is down by 2 per cent and fell below $1.2 trillion for the first time in close to 60 days.

The crypto fear and greed index is also down 2 points and is currently in the neutral zone with a score of 50/100.

Crypto Fear and Greed Index 17 August 2023 | Image credit: Alternative.me

Talking to Republic about the sudden decline in Bitcoin’s prices, Sudeep Saxena, Co-Founder, CoinGabbar said, “Bitcoin's price dropped after the FOMC meeting minutes were revealed as Fed members were split on the need for more interest rate hikes during their July meeting. Even though some were cautious about pushing rates too high due to economic risks, most focused on combating inflation, according to the released minutes. We will have to wait to see how it impacts the crypto market in the coming weeks.”

Highlighting the sudden fall in BTC and ETH prices, Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk, said, “BTC and ETH are seeing their lowest price in close to two months, trading below their respective $29,000 and $1,800 levels. Altcoins on the other hand saw a sharper decline. In fact, altcoins started declining before BTC, which caused the BTC’s dominance to top 50.59 per cent before correcting a little.”

Apart from that, Coinbase has been granted the official approval to launch BTC and ETH futures in the US by the National Futures Association (NFA). Coinbase filed to become a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) back around Bitcoin’s all-time high in November 2021. Many are calling this a ‘watershed movement’ to bring regulated crypto products to US customers.

Prices listed were last checked at 9:30 am today according to Coinmarketcap.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Continuing the fall on the second day, Bitcoin fell below the mark of $29,000, marking a surprising decline of 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is presently trading at $28,605.09 with a market cap declining by over 1.9 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum also fell below the mark of $1,800 and currently trading at $1,797.38. Highly negative market sentiment has been credited to a steep decline in crypto prices including ETH.

Ethereum has strong support at $1,790 and if the price goes below it, another selling rally can be observed.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Hovering close to its one-month low, Dogecoin has recorded another day of steep decline, falling by over 3.97 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The market cap of this meme token also fell by 4.21 per cent showcasing the increased selling pressure in the crypto market.

Litecoin (LTC)

Coming close to its support of $72, Litecoin also recorded a one-month low with a 4.38 per cent decline in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin is presently trading at $75.25 with market cap falling by over 4.54 per cent.

Solana (SOL)

Solana also recorded a decline of 1.21 per cent in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $23.22.

Ripple (XRP)

Another one-month low marker in the last 24 hours, Ripple continued its downtrend with a 2.84 per cent decline in its price.

Ripple is currently trading at $0.5921 with a market cap of $31.2 billion.