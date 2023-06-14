Crypto News | Bitcoin Drops Below $26,000 Ahead Of The Upcoming FOMC Meeting

Bitcoin prices today dropped by 0.29 per cent and stood at $25,978.60 with the global market cap up by $1.06 trillion, which is almost a 0.06 per cent increase in the last 24 hours. According to experts, the concerns surrounding the SEC involving Binance and Coinbase have kept the crypto star 'Bitcoin' in a stage where it is unable to pass the $26,000 mark. Further, the performance of Bitcoin has also affected the price of Ethereum.

"Bitcoin experienced a decline and dropped below the $26,000 threshold in the past 24 hours, ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting scheduled for today. The release of the US CPI report, indicating a decrease in inflation to 4 per cent in May 2023, offered some support to BTC. The concerns surrounding SEC lawsuits involving Binance and Coinbase have kept Bitcoin in a stagnant state, unable to surpass the $26,000 mark for the past four days. Currently, BTC's support level is approximately $25,750, while resistance is observed at $26,150. Ethereum has also been influenced by Bitcoin's performance, initially witnessing an increase before retracing some of its gains. At present, Ethereum is trading at around $1,735," Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO, Mudrex told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:30 am according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin price stood at $25,985.1 with a 24-hour loss of 0.29 per cent. It has also seen a loss of 3.48 per cent in the last 7 days with a market cap of $504.18B1 billion.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum price stood at $1,741.96 with a loss of 0.07 per cent recorded in the last 24 hours. It has also seen a loss of 7.12 per cent in the last 7 days with a market cap of $209.79 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin price stood almost similar at $0.0619, making a 24-hour gain of only 0.06 per cent. It has also seen a loss of 3 per cent or more at 10.9 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $8.66 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin price stood at $77.720, making a 24-hour loss of 0.46 per cent. It has witnessed a similar loss of 13.7 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $$5.69 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana price stood unchanged at $15.122. But, it saw a drop of almost 25 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $6.07 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple price stood at $0.5156 with a 24-hour loss of 2.09 per cent. It has also seen a similar loss per cent of 2.57 in the last seven days with a market cap of $26.67 billion.

The total crypto market volume is $31.51 billion with an 8.06 per cent increase in the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.08 billion, 6.60 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $30.37 billion, which is 96.379 per cent of the total crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.