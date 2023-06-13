Crypto News | Bitcoin Gains 0.75%, Pepe Still Remains Biggest Loser, Crashes Nearly 6%

The price of popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin increased by 0.75 per cent and stood at $26,003.3 with the global market cap down to $1.06 trillion which is almost a 1 per cent higher in the last 24 hours. The price of Pepe which ranks at the 88th position as per CoinMarketCap remained the top loser, down 5.61 per cent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $26,003.3, making a 24-hour gain of 0.91 per cent. It has also seen a gain of 1.24 per cent in the last 7 days with a market cap of $505.51 billion.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

Ethereum price stood at $1,743.39, making a gain of 0.62 per cent. It has also seen a loss of 3.55 per cent in the last 7 days with a market cap of $210.11 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

Dogecoin price stood at $0.06162, marking a gain of 1.91 per cent. It has fallen 7.09 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $8.66 billion.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin price stood at $77.80, making a 24-hour gain of 2.46 per cent. It has dropped 10.43 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $5.73 billion.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana rose 1.25 per cent to $15.183. It has also seen a loss of 23.32 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $6.10 billion.

Ripple (XRP) price today

Ripple price stood at $0.5247, making a 24-hour gain of 2.34 per cent. It has advanced 4.27 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $27.37 billion.

Total crypto market volume rose 8.78 per cent to $29.07 billion in the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.01 billion, 6.90 per cent of the total crypto market in the last 24 hours. The volume of all stable coins is now $27.99B, which is 96.29 per cent of the total crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.