Crypto News | Bitcoin Prices Stabilise Around $25,000 Following Fed Rate Pause

Bitcoin prices today dropped by 3.74 per cent to $25,039.4 with the global market cap falling by $1.02 trillion, which is down 3.55 per cent in the last 24 hours. According to experts, the concerns surrounding the announcement of Federal Reserve to pause interest rates led Bitcoin to drop below below $25,000 on Wednesday. On the other hand, Ethereum suffered 12 per cent decline on a monthly basis.

"In the midst of a turbulent week, triggered by a hawkish announcement from the Federal Reserve, Bitcoin experienced a drop to $24,990 on Wednesday, marking its lowest point since March. This decline of over 3 per cent within the past 24 hours brings BTC's current trading level to around $25,000. Over the course of the last five days, Bitcoin has remained in a downward trend, showing an 8 per cent decrease from the beginning of the month. The immediate resistance for BTC is located at the $25,200 level, while support can be found at $24,800. Similarly, Ethereum also reached its lowest value since March, with ETH currently trading at approximately $1,600. On a monthly basis, Ethereum has suffered a 12 per cent decline," Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO, Mudrex told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:15 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin price stood at $25,039.4 with a 24-hour loss of 3.74 per cent. It has also seen a loss of 5.28 per cent in the last 7 days with a market cap falling to $484.92 billion.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum's price stood at $1,651.51 with a loss of 5.63 per cent recorded in the last 24 hours which is a big downfall from Wednesday's price. It has also seen a loss of 10.34 per cent in the last 7 days with a market cap falling to $198.18 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin price stood at $0.0602, with a 24-hour drop of 3.22 per cent. It has also seen a loss of 11 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $8.39 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin's price stood at $73.160, making a 24-hour loss of 6.53 per cent. It has witnessed a similar loss of 17.57 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $5.34 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana's price dropped to $14.768. It saw a drop of almost 20 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $5.93 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple price dropped to $0.4837 with a 24-hour loss of 6.26 per cent. It has also seen a similar loss per cent of 7.5 in the last seven days with a market cap of $25.04 billion.

The total crypto market volume is $34.32 billion with an 8.62 per cent increase in the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.42 billion, 7.05 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $32.41 billion, which is 94.42 per cent of the total crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.