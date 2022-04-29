Last Updated:

Dell CEO Posts Cryptic '1/137' Tweet; Here's How Elon Musk Reacted Amid Twitter Takeover

Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell wrote a post on Thursday night that left netizens both confused and amused. Here's how Elon Musk reacted.

Ajeet Kumar
A day after Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted, "Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!", following his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, it seems the big tech tycoons have taken it "seriously" and started following his trend. In the latest, Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell wrote a post on Thursday night that left netizens both confused and amused. 

Taking to the microblogging site, Dell abruptly said, "Here are the similarities and differences between Elon Musk taking private of Twitter and our Dell take private in 2013 and EMC take private in 2016. (sic)"

Till the netizens could understand the basic difference between Musk taking Twitter private and Dell taking private some nine years ago, the tweet confused the users with the remaining portion of the post "1/137"-- a symbol that conveys the user will post another tweet. This left the netizens confused about whether Dell would publish the remaining 136 posts to determine the difference.

Meanwhile, Musk replied to the post with a laughing emoji. It is worth mentioning Dell became a private organisation with the founder after Microsoft Corp and  Silver Lake took the company for $24.4 billion in 2013. Later, in 2016, Dell acquired data management firm EMC for a whopping $67 billion.

Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares to acquire Twitter

Twitter agreed to Musk's buyout offer on Monday for a whopping $44 billion. In order to acquire the microblogging site, Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion. The revelation came after Musk reported the sale in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

The shares were sold over the past few days, at prices ranging from $872.02 to $999.13, reported AP

(Image: AP)

