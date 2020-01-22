Delta's Employees To Receive 2 Months' Extra Pay In Profit-sharing Bonuses

Delta Air Lines reportedly announced that they will be paying their employees $1.6 billion in profit-sharing bonuses which is the equivalent for an additional two month's pay. According to international media reports, every eligible employee will receive a check in the month of February, when the company typically holds profit-sharing celebrations for workers across the country, for 16.6 per cent of their annual salary. Delta CEO Ed Basian while praising the employees reportedly said that Delta would be nothing without the 90,000 people. He further added that they deserve all the credit.

According to reports, the profit-sharing plan started back in 2012 after the company's merger with Northwest. The profit payout to employees for 2019 is a record amount and is also the sixth year in a row that the company has paid out more than $1 billion to workers. Back in 2016, Delta reportedly handed out $1.5 billion to employees. In 2019 it was $1.3 billion and $1.1 billion in 2017 and 2018. While speaking to an international media outlet, a spokesperson of the company said that the company's profit-sharing bonus is on top of all other financial benefits it normally provides employees.

Delta employees vs Land's End

While the company will be handing out bonus checks to its employees, approximately 525 of employees reportedly filed a lawsuit against the clothing manufacturer who provides them uniforms as they believe that it made them sick. According to reports, a lawsuit was filed at US District Court in Wisconsin on December 31 on behalf of 525 Delta employees. The lawsuit reportedly said that uniforms provided by Land's End to 64,000 Delta employees led to severe respiratory illnesses, sinus issues, rashes, boils, blisters, hair loss, hives, headaches, fatigue, nosebleeds, and anxiety, among other health issues.

Despite the lawsuit, Delta Airlines reportedly said that the uniforms are absolutely fine and are safe to wear. They further said that the Delta conducted a rigorous toxicology study to determine if there was any scientific issue with the uniform and it found that the uniforms meet the highest textile standards. Meanwhile, workers who conducted their own tests say the uniform has unsafe levels of chemicals like fluorine, bromine, chromium etcetera.

