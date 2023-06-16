Does The World Need A Global AI Watchdog? 'Sooner Than Later' Say Experts

'If not now then when' is the question that comes to the regulation of AI. Amid fears of the Generative AI technology fetching jobs, the world must start regulating the technology before it is late.

Talks around AI since its inception have been more on the concerning side that it would take many jobs rather than its productive end. Certainly, AI has been a tool that has facilitated day-to-day operations in a different manner. Earlier this week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed a proposal to create an International AI watchdog.

"Alarm bells over the latest form of artificial intelligence – generative AI – are deafening. And they are loudest from the developers who designed it," Guterres told reporters.

Last week on his visit to India while interacting with a media organisation, Sam Altman, OpenAI founder and CEO spoke on the regulation of AI. Altman feels that the speed at which AI was expected to grow is still not achieved and thereby if any regulation comes, it can be only for the big enterprises.

Powerful economies and major tech companies are already on the route to deciding on a regulatory framework. The search engine giant Google has released 'Secure AI Framework- SAIF' which is a conceptual framework to secure AI systems. On the other hand, EU Lawmakers on Wednesday took a major step towards passing one of the world's first laws governing AI.

According to media reports, Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the internal market said that AI raises a lot of questions socially, ethically, and economically. But now is not the time to hit any ‘pause button’. On the contrary, it is about acting fast and taking responsibility.

Republic has earlier reported on Google's plan to postpone the rollout of its chatbot 'Bard' in the EU after the regulators raised concerns that the company was not able to comply with the data protection rules.

"Generative AI has arrived with a bang. In just a few years, almost 70 per cent of the global population has used it in some form or other. I feel that an international watchdog keeping tabs on AI could set worldwide benchmarks, enforce responsibility, and tackle transnational hurdles," Manish Sinha, Chief Marketing Officer, STL told Republic.

"It is the right time now to have a watchdog to oversee threats erupting from this mushrooming technology. ChatGPT is super intelligent and regulating the super-intelligent AI technology required for regulating risks of AI systems just on the lines of the international atomic energy agency that promotes peaceful use of nuclear energy," Pratik Vaidya MD & CVO, Karma Global told Republic.

"If there is a delay, what is worrisome is that spread of misinformation and privacy violations will become rampant. In the meantime, if some kind of moratorium can be laid down by technology leaders across the globe, this will lessen profound risks to humanity and society and hold people accountable for the new technologies to avoid mistakes," Pratik adds.

"Transparency and accountability standards can be established to detect and mitigate fraudulent behaviour," Alankar Saxena, CTO & Co-Founder of Mudrex told Republic

Here are 5 major reasons why there is a need for an AI watchdog

1. Data Privacy: The information fed to the AI model is a matter of concern. Major economy's approach to an AI global watchdog is linked to the concern about how the AI uses the data it has. There are different possibilities that the data fed to the AI algorithm is unsafe and the probability of misuse cannot be ruled out.

2. Remarkable Potential of Generative AI: As time passes, Generative AI and its by-products will be more powerful and versatile as the capabilities of the technology are still unknown. Companies like OpenAI growing in the market have forced very big names to utilise the concept of generative AI whereas the effect it would have is still unknown.

3.AI Bias: There have been instances when people have reported that they couldn't get a particular job because of the wrong AI model that the company operates. To add to this, AI bias has been a concern for different professionals as it also feeds on social data that includes racism too.

4. To safeguard geopolitical issues: AI warfare is the most feared concept to date, a regulation of the AI models would bring the countries together on their usage of the technology. At present no regulation within the countries leads to a clueless state where nobody knows who is using AI efficiently.

5. Impetus to Automation: Automation in industries is expanding at a faster pace, AI adoption to this will further enhance the effectiveness of the process which would impact jobs in the market.