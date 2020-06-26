ECB's Lagarde Says 'worst Phase' In The Economic Crisis Passed Amid COVID-19

Euro-zone has emerged past the worst phase in the economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said in a live conference. However, she warned that the recovery from what the pandemic unleashed would be a long haul and the new normal will look different from what was before. In the online address, ECB chief warned that the world must not expect to return to the status quo as the recovery would be transformational and different.

“We probably have passed the lowest point,” she said on Friday, speaking at the online Northern Light Summit streamed LIVE. “I say that with some trepidation because of course there could be a second wave,” she cautioned. Further, she added, "We probably have passed the lowest point. I say that with some trepidation because of course there could a severe second wave if we learn anything from the Spanish Flu.” Lagarde said that the hardest-hit industries - such as airlines, hospitality, and entertainment - will emerge from the crisis in a different shape, adding, that it was going to be a continent at a time.

The recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is going to be a complicated matter. Thank you to everybody who participated in the important and thought-provoking discussion earlier at the Northern Light Summit. pic.twitter.com/D4HZrtGCUv — Christine Lagarde (@Lagarde) June 26, 2020

5.4 percent growth expected in 2021

While the International Monetary fund (IMF) estimated that the world economy would contract by 4.9 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, it hoped that by 2021, however, 5.4 percent growth is expected. Although the economy shrinkage for the nations in the eurozone would slightly be higher about 10.2 percent, IMF predicted, in a World Economy report.

Coming up in 15 minutes: President Lagarde discusses the prospects for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic at the online Northern Light Summit. Follow the event live https://t.co/YBGgQBv4X3 — European Central Bank (@ecb) June 26, 2020

Further warning in the address, Lagarde said, “it is likely that internationally, the trade will be significantly reduced,” adding, “We need to be extremely attentive to those that are most vulnerable.” On July 17 and 18, the EU leaders are reportedly set to meet in Brussels to reach an agreement on the European economic recovery plan and the creation of a €750 billion recovery fund to emerge out of the economic crisis. However, Lagarde feared that the negotiations will not bring a final agreement on the table by July. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Emmanuel Macron, earlier, had already waned out the 750 million euros ($840 million) fund plan proposed by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to bolster the bloc's economy.

