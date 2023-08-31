Elon Musk Announces Audio, Video Call Feature On X 

Elon Musk X: Elon Musk has announced that X (formerly Twitter) will be getting an audio and video call feature very soon. He has also specified that the new feature will be compatible with Android, iOS, PC, and Mac. Musk said that, once released, the feature would allow audio and video calls to be made without a phone number. "Video and audio calls are coming to X; it works on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC; no phone number is needed; X is the effective global address book. That set of factors is unique," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk shared several video and media improvements last week that have been introduced to the microblogging platform recently.

Video & audio calls coming to X:



- Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

- No phone number needed

- X is the effective global address book



That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

"Stopping by to tell you about the video and media improvements we’ve shipped so far. More to come,” X posted, which Musk then retweeted, while urging users to follow the official handle of X to learn about the features and bug fixes. He further wrote, "Please comment about any upgrades you want or problems we need to address," in a post on X sharing the developments.

New features

stopping by to tell you about the video & media improvements we’ve shipped so far



more to come 🎥🎙️



- long videos—Premium subscribers can post up to 2h of 1080p or 3h of 720p

- media studio (https://t.co/eosRvQ5sjD) is now available to all X Premium subscribers

- ability to… — X (@X) August 25, 2023

The platform has introduced a new feature that supports extended video content. This functionality is exclusively available to premium subscribers, granting them the capability to upload videos lasting up to two hours in 1080p resolution or up to three hours in 720p resolution. Moreover, the X Media Studio is now accessible to all premium subscribers on the microblogging platform.

Premium users are also granted the privilege to download videos from their timelines directly to their camera rolls. Additionally, they can toggle the download option for the videos they post on or off. Furthermore, a new feature has been introduced to provide automatic captions for popular videos.

The platform has incorporated AirPlay support, enabling users to stream their videos onto TVs. Meanwhile, a picture-in-picture playback function has been added, permitting users to continue watching videos while navigating through their Twitter feed or using other applications.

Additional improvements encompass video controls that allow users to modify playback speed, fast forward, or rewind. The quality of live broadcasting from mobile devices has also been enhanced. Notably, both the Android and iOS versions of the platform now feature an immersive video player that lets users seamlessly transition to the next video with a simple swipe.