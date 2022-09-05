Last Updated:

Elon Musk Asked To Open For Chris Rock's Stand-up; Netizens Quip, 'this Show Would Slap'

Soon after Elon Musk responded, the internet was quick to pass witty remarks. Netizens took to the comment section on Twitter sharing their hilarious replies.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reacted to a Twitter user's post on Sunday and dropped a big revelation-- that comedian Chris Rock has invited him to open for one of his upcoming comedy shows.

The post shared by the user showed Tesla CEO's infamous Saturday Night Live (SNL) monologue from 2021. In the clip, the Tesla CEO could be heard asking, "I reinvented electric cars, and I'm sending people to Mars in a rocket ship. Do you think I would be a chill, normal dude?" 

In response to the clip shared by a graphic designer at Dogecoin Foundation, the billionaire dropped the big revelation by saying, "Chris Rock invited me to open for one of his shows. Thanks, Chris! I will try not to flounder too much". Meanwhile, his tweet prompted hilarious replies from the users. 

'That show would slap': Netizens react

Soon after Elon Musk responded, internet users were quick to pass their witty remarks. Netizens took to the comment section on Twitter sharing their hilarious replies. Some users gave the reference to the notorious slap that Chris Rock received from actor Will Smith at this year's Oscars ceremony while others simply said that they're looking forward to seeing Musk and Rock's pairing. A user quipped, "Elon opening for Chris Rock? That show would slap". A second user wrote, "I hope Will Smith isn't in the audience".

