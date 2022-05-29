Elon Musk Believes Recession 'Good Thing' For Economy: 'Some Bankruptcies Need To Happen'

Amid the Twitter acquisition chaos, the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk believes that a 'recession' would be 'good' for the economy since it would affect work-from-home supporters and 'foolish' business owners who, in his opinion, deserve to go bankrupt. Musk who has previously forecasted an economic downturn has stated that the approaching recession is "a good thing," which would be required for a "rude awakening" following the COVID-19 pandemic's lazy attitude.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made these remarks as he was replying to a tweet from a user who questioned if he still believes there would be a recession, based on comments he made earlier this month.

Musk, who has never been hesitant about voicing his views on social media, said, “Yes, but this is actually a good thing. It has been raining money on fools for too long. Some bankruptcies need to happen.”

Indicating the rising number of employees working from home during and after the outbreak, and possibly mentioning the lax attitude as a consequence of COVID-19 relief bill checks, he asserted, “Also, all the COVID stay-at-home stuff has tricked people into thinking that you don’t actually need to work hard. Rude awakening inbound!”

Yes, but this is actually a good thing. It has been raining money on fools for too long. Some bankruptcies need to happen.



Also, all the Covid stay-at-home stuff has tricked people into thinking that you don’t actually need to work hard. Rude awakening inbound! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

In addition to this, another Twitter user inquired about the duration of the recession, and answering to it, Elon Musk said, “Based on past experience, about 12 to 18 months. Companies that are inherently negative cash flow (ie value destroyers) need to die, so that they stop consuming resources."

Based on past experience, about 12 to 18 months. Companies that are inherently negative cash flow (ie value destroyers) need to die, so that they stop consuming resources. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

If Internal Revenue Service boosts interest rates to combat inflation, it might trigger a recession

According to the Daily Mail report, Musk might be referring to the several rounds of stimulus granted to firms and individuals during the peak of the outbreak, as well as the growing number of office workers who want to work from home. He has long boasted about his aggressive work ethic, and he is renowned for pushing his employees to their limits.

Furthermore, the concern arose when BlackRock, an asset management firm, cautioned that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) would boost interest rates to combat inflation, perhaps triggering a recession.

As per Fox News, the business stated, "The Fed's hawkish pivot has raised the risk that markets see rates staying in the restrictive territory." It also stated that the year-to-date selloff reflects this in part, however, they do not see a clear trigger for a turnaround. Further, it added, “If they hike interest rates too much, they risk triggering a recession. If they tighten not enough, the risk becomes runaway inflation. It's tough to see a perfect outcome.”

(Image: AP)