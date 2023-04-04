Elon Musk Changes Twitter Logo To Doge; Legacy Blue Tick Yet To Be Removed

Twitter changes its blue bird logo to the Doge themed dog logo. This comes amid the ongoing changes that Elon Musk is making in the micro blogging platform rules. He took over the platform in 2022 as a CEO after he bought the company for a whopping $44 billion.

The Twitter boss and billionaire took to the social media space to post a photo of Doge having his documents checked by a police officer. The cop has a blue bird logo in the documents to which the dog reacts "that's an old photo." He also posted a picture of a series of tweets by a Twitter user who asked him to change the Twitter logo previously and replied "as promised."

Elon Musk has openly showed his support to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which also features the same dog as its logo. This led to a pump in prices of the meme cryptocurrency as it spiked over 30% in the last 24 hours as per data by coinmarketcap. His support to Dogecoin has led to the hike in its value several times in the past as well. A little while ago, amid the ongoing conversation of next Twitter CEO, Musk also tweeted a picture of his Shiba Inu dog claiming it as the new boss of Twitter.

He was also sued by a few investors of the cryptocurrency for raising its prices over 36,000% in the last couple of years by showing massive support in interviews and tweets, however, letting it crash down recently. A lawsuit of $258 bn was filed against him in the U.S. Federal Court, which he asked the court to drop just 3 days back justifying that there's nothing wrong in showing support through public platforms.

However, the change in logo is currently showing only in the web version and not on the app.

Elon Musk announced changes in the legacy Twitter blue tick last December which was supposed to be applicable from April 1. According to the new rules, Twitter users will have to pay $8 per month to avail the blue tick on their profile. He justified this as a move to remove fake profiles and bot activities on Twitter. However, the changes are still awaited as the blue ticks continue to be displayed on profiles until now.

