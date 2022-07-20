Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who had recently fathered two children with a top executive at his neurotechnology company, has again asserted that the world is not overpopulated and the resources available are enough for human consumption. According to the SpaceX CEO, the Earth is facing a 'Population Collapse' and humans must breed more. He often called humans "a reproduction machine" and stressed that the declining birth rates "is the biggest danger civilization faces by far".

"Population density thread because you and I both know you have nothing better to do. Let's start with this cool way to visualize population density, by @undertheraedar. The height of each spike displays the population density in that location," Tim Urban tweeted on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at Musk's latest tweet here:

Replying to a tweet from Pranay Pathole, whom Musk often replies to on the microblogging site, agreed on several points on Wednesday, including overpopulation not being a problem and that the blue planet "has enough resources to meet its requirements".

"People say overpopulation is the problem. Sigh. Earth could basically maintain 2 to 3 times the current population. Earth has enough resources. This mindset that people have regarding overpopulation needs to shift & people need to be made aware about the population collapse," tweeted Pathole. Musk replied, tweeting, "yes".

Elon Musk became father to twins last November

Earlier in January this year, the world's richest man had reiterated that the blue planet is leading toward a "population collapse" and had refuted the predictions of the United Nations (UN) stating otherwise. Similarly, during an event organised in Shanghai in 2019 which was hosted by China's business magnate, investor and philanthropist Jack Ma, Musk said that a population collapse is highly likely in this century.

Recently, it was reported that Musk had twins last month. According to a report by Business Insider, Musk had twins last November with one of his top executives, Shivon Zilis. With the addition of two new babies, the media report claimed Musk now fathers nine known children. The latest revelation came after the "duo" reportedly filed a petition to change the twins' names.

(Image: Pixabay/AP)