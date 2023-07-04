Elon Musk Drops New Restriction On TweetDeck, Announces Three Changes In A Row

Elon Musk-backed Twitter said that the TweetDeck users will soon be required to undergo verification to access the dashboard application of Twitter, Twitter’s support handle @TwitterSupport said on Tuesday.

We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://t.co/2WwL3hNVR2 by selecting “Try the new TweetDeck” in the bottom left menu.



Some notes on getting started and the future of the product… July 3, 2023

The company added that the change will occur within the next 30 days. This is the third major change that the company has implemented in the last seven days from restricting the number of tweets to making login mandatory for viewing tweets. The post from Twitter’s support handle announced the introduction of a new enhanced and improved version of TweetDeck.

"We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://tweetdeck.twitter.com by selecting “Try the new TweetDeck” in the bottom left menu," the Twitter statement reads.

In addition to the announcement of the new version, the company has also provided instructions on getting started with the new product which includes the following:

1. All the saved searches, lists, and columns will carry over to the new TweetDeck.

2. TweetDeck now supports full composer functionality, Spaces, video docking, polls, and more.

3. Teams functionality in TweetDeck is temporarily unavailable and will be restored in the coming weeks.

4. In 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck.

A verified user on the platform is supposed to pay a monthly fee between $8 and $1,000. At present, TweetDeck operates as a free-to-use service and this move for verified users can be seen as a move to increase revenue for the company. TweetDeck is the most used tweet aggregator at present utilised by businesses and news organisations for content monitoring.

Three restrictions from the past week

Amid Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino's effort to regain the advertisers, the past moves and the changes to TweetDeck use can put more problems for the operations.

Since Musk took over as the company chief, Twitter has faced many challenges in retaining advertising revenue. Last week, Musk had announced two restrictions on the usage of Twitter.

This included making login mandatory to view tweets and restricting the number of tweets a person can read. The Twitter owner has justified the decisions citing the rising number of data theft and increasing the security of the platform. Musk has also expressed displeasure with AI firms for using Twitter's data to train language models, news agency Reuters reported.