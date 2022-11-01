As Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Here's All To Know About 4 Other Companies He Heads

Elon Musk has dissolved Twitter's board, making him the social media company's sole director. Elon Musk is now, for all practical purposes, head of 5 companies in total. The primary one is Tesla. Next is SpaceX, which has become quite well-known around the world for its project of reusable rockets.

The other two are NeuraLink and the Boring Company. The former is a company aimed at developing invasive chips which can be implanted into the brain to solve the difficulties disabled people face and the latter is a tunnelling company, whose aim is to dig tunnels to ease traffic congestion.

According to a report by Investopedia, Musk dropped out of a PhD programme in applied physics at Stanford to start Zip2. Zip2 was a web software company aimed to help newspapers develop online city guides. In 1999, Musk sold Zip2 to Compaq Computer Corp. for $341 million. He used this money to start X.com, which merged with Confinity to become Paypal. During a 2018 interview, Musk said, "My proceeds from PayPal after tax were about $180 million. $100 million of that went into SpaceX, $70 million into Tesla, and $10 million into SolarCity. And I literally had to borrow money for rent," as per Investopedia report.

SpaceX and Tesla

SpaceX or Space Exploration Technologies Corporation was founded by Musk by using $100 million of the $180 million he got by selling his stake at PayPal. SpaceX has received several high profile contracts from NASA and the US Air Force. SpaceX's ultimate aim, according to Musk, is to make life multi-planetary by sending human beings to Mars. The business of SpaceX has grown as Musk's firm has proved more efficient than other space exploration firms.

Tesla is an electric vehicle manufacturing company, which is now focussed on developing autonomous driving in cars. Musk has repeatedly called Tesla less of an automobile company and more of a robotics company. Tesla is the world's most valuable automobile company and the surge which publicly traded shares of Tesla have witnessed, is the reason behind Musk's wealth.

On some occasions, Musk has suggested that Tesla shares might be overvalued. The push towards EVs around the world only means more good news for Tesla. In most western countries, Tesla occupies the largest share of the EV market.

NeuraLink and The Boring Company

NeuraLink works in the field of brain computer interface, which is a relatively new field as neuroscience is a young and developing science. "The initial goal of our technology is to help people with paralysis regain independence through the control of computers and mobile devices. Our devices are therefore currently being designed to one day give people the ability to communicate more easily via text or speech synthesis, to follow their curiosity on the web, or to express their creativity through photography, art, or writing apps," reads the website of NeuraLink.

This company is perhaps Musk's most adventurous as he is wading into an area where the science is not settled on most issues, unlike battery technology (Tesla) or rocket science (SpaceX).

In April last year, NeuraLink conducted animal trials on monkeys. The experiment, which entailed inserting chips into the brains of monkeys, was carried out at UC Davis. The experiment depicted that as a result of NeuraLink's implantable chip, monkeys could play pong on computers by using just their mind i.e. without using hands or any motor movement.

According to a report by CNN, UC Davis received more than $1.4 million funding from NeuraLink to conduct the experiment. Around 15 of the 23 monkeys used for the NeuraLink research reportedly died after the research due to development of debilitating side effects, as per a report by Fortune.

The Boring Company's goal, according to its website, is to "create safe, fast-to-dig, and low-cost transportation, utility, and freight tunnels with the mission of solving traffic, enabling rapid point-to-point transportation and transforming cities".