Elon Musk Holds Hilarious Poll On Whether Twitter HQ Should Be Made Into Homeless Shelter

The news of Elon Musk acquiring state in microblogging major Twitter has topped the headlines last week. As of now, the billionaire has taken to Twitter by posting a poll to his millions of followers asking if he should transform the company's silicon valley headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla-SpaceX founder has become one of the biggest shareholders of Twitter after purchasing a 9.2% stake in the social media major.

However, since the poll was posted by the billionaire, the results of the 24-hour poll showed the results in favour of the plan. There was about 91.8% of more than 523,114 respondents voted in favor of the plan within two hours of its posting. Previously, the billionaire offered staffers the option of working from home 'forever' during the pandemic - reopened its offices on March 15, with remote work remaining an option for staffers.

Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Elon Musk's suggestion of an edit button on Twitter

Previously, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk on Monday shared a Twitter post urging his followers to vote if they wanted an "edit button" on the microblogging site's application. The poll comes shortly after Musk revealed that he has acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter.

The poll clocked over 10 lakh votes in the first 2 hours after it was launched on Twitter. Musk has often remained uncensored with his views on the social media platform and subsequently faced much backlash. In some instances, Musk was also forced to pull down his tweets. About a week ago, Musk launched a poll questioning company's fairness in "free speech principles".

However, on April 4, multi-billionaire entrepreneur Musk unveiled the news of accumulating 9.2% of Twitter's share. Valued at nearly $3 billion, the SpaceX CEO is now the single-largest shareholder of the microblogging application, with which he has had a bittersweet relationship, according to an SEC Filing.

For the recent poll, Musk received mixed reactions from the viewers, where some were seen appreciating the plan while others were seen putting it in sarcasm. As one user posted, "You think you are the king of Twitter now?", one other user commented, "Is this supposed to be funny ?!

Another user wrote, "Having been homeless before I appreciate this idea".

Image: AP