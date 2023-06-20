Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai Among Prominent CEOs To Meet PM Modi During State Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for his first State Visit to the United States. PM Modi has been to the US multiple times during the tenure of President Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden as part of different work visits. Republic World had earlier reported on the complete business itinerary and the expected trade talks that PM Modi will be attending. PM Modi is expected to meet CEOs of 20 top American companies on the last day of his visit Friday, June 23. The Prime Minister is expected to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook among others.

CEOs Expected to Meet PM Modi

Tim Cook, Apple CEO Sundar Pichai, Alphabet CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO Elon Musk, Tesla & SpaceX CEO Michael Miebach, Mastercard CEO Julie Sweet, Accenture CEO James Quincey, Coco-Cola Company CEO Shantanu Narayen, Adobe Systems CEO Ryan McInerney, Visa CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron Technology CEO Vivek Lall, CEO, General Atomics & Lawrence Culp H. Lawrence Culp Jr, CEO of General Electric Raj Subramaniam, FedEx CEO Mukesh Aghi, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum CEO and others

The trade talks with all the mentioned CEOs range from e-commerce, mobile manufacturing, cybersecurity, logistics, fintech, IT and automation. India at present is the major go-to destination for big tech companies and startups because of the different measures and incentives offered by the Government of India. Further, India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world amid geopolitical tensions and a recessionary phase.

In addition to this, media reports reveal that India and the US are going to have government deals for the co-production of jet engines by General Electric and HAL. Semiconductor manufacturing in India will be seen as a major step amid global shortages. Chip manufacturing in India will boost the electronics sector and the emerging electric vehicle manufacturing space in India, reducing reliance on Chinese, Taiwanese and South Korean resources.

PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House. This is PM Modi's first state visit to the US since he took over office. A 'State Visit', by definition, is the visit of the head of government to any foreign country while in office. Further, state visits to the US only happen at the invitation of the respective president of the United States.