Elon Musk Keeps 'tradition Alive' By Dancing As He Hands Over 1st 'Made In Germany' Teslas

On Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk attended the opening ceremony of the brand new Tesla Gigafactory for electrical automobiles. Elon Musk was seen beaming with joy at the introduction of his 'gigafactory' electric vehicle plant close to Berlin disregarding two years of organization and deferrals to watch clients drive off with the main Model Y vehicles made in Europe. This denotes the beginning of the U.S. automaker's debut in the European hub only two years after it was first announced. The CEO took to his Twitter handle and shared the news.

Elon Musk dances his heart out after he handovers ‘Made In Germany’ Teslas

Elon Musk was cheered as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenheide plant. Loud Music was music played as the 30 clients and their families got an initial look at their sparkling new vehicles through a breathtaking, neon-lit Tesla marked passage. Everyone applauded and cheered for the Tesla Chief Executive Musk as he danced around and messed with fans.

Taking to their official Tesla Handle, they tweeted "Elon Musk keeps Tesla tradition alive by dancing during Giga Berlin’s first Model Y handovers.

Here take a look at the tweet-

Elon Musk keeps Tesla tradition alive by dancing during Giga Berlin’s first Model Y handovershttps://t.co/B36qx4ACHy by @ResidentSponge pic.twitter.com/p9VhwKqxOD — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 22, 2022

After the red ribbon ceremony, Musk tweeted "Danke Deutschland!" (Thank you, Germany). Along with expressing his happiness with his dance, he also gave a speech at the end. He said that Tesla will make sure that this is a gem, gemstone for the area, for Germany and for the world. He further continued that every vehicle that they make will be a step in the direction of a sustainable energy future. Musk said that Tesla is likely to launch a test version of its new "Full Self-Driving" software in Europe, possibly next year depending on regulatory approval.

Elon Musk on Sustainable energy future

Elon Musk in a speech at a ceremony said-

"We are extremely confident that the world can transition to a sustainable energy future with the combination of solar, wind, plus battery storage and electric vehicles.I really want to assure everyone that you can have hope in the future, you should have hope in the future"

Earlier Musk also urged Europe to opt for Nuclear Energy. He tweeted "Hopefully, it is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones. This is *critical* to national and international security."

Image: AP