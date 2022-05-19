Elon Musk Loses $12 Billion In One Day After Slamming S&P ESG Rankings

The World’s richest man Elon Musk saw over $12 billion being wiped out of his enormous net worth owing to a steep fall in Tesla’s share prices. According to Forbes real-time data, Musk’s net worth has dropped to $218 billion as Tesla’s shares tumbled 6.8%. The reason for the evaporation of Musk’s wealth is being attributed to his recent comments on politics and the S&P Global Ratings which kicked out Tesla from its ESG index.

The ESG index, which stands for Environment, Social and Governance, basically ranks the companies based on these standards and assists the investment of environmentally conscious investors.

In a blog post released earlier this week, S&P’s Head of North American ESG Indices Margaret Dorn cited auto-pilot crashes, alleged racial discrimination and poor working conditions as the reasons for Tesla’s removal. Tesla’s (lack of) low carbon strategy and codes of business conduct was also listed among the reasons.

Tesla sinks its lowest this year

Owing to Musk’s statements on Twitter on Wednesday, his electric car-maker, which is the world’s most valuable car company, saw its lowest dip this year. The company has a total market capitalisation of over $1 trillion and its majority stake- about 15.5%- is owned by Musk himself. Unhappy with the ESG rankings, the billionaire called it a “scam” and said that S&P Global has “lost their integrity”. He further slammed the rankings alleging that "It has been weaponized by phony social justice warriors" and claimed that the political attacks on him "will escalate dramatically in coming months".

Exxon is rated top ten best in world for environment, social & governance (ESG) by S&P 500, while Tesla didn’t make the list!



ESG is a scam. It has been weaponized by phony social justice warriors. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

"Exxon is rated top ten best in world for environment, social & governance (ESG) by S&P 500, while Tesla didn’t make the list! (sic)", he tweeted claiming Tesla is doing more for the environment that any company.

Earlier today, he went off again with his political staff and revealed his disappointment for the Democrats. He even openly stated that it has turned into "the party of division & hate". "In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … (sic)", he tweeted.