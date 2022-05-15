Elon Musk Mocks Liberals After Putting Twitter Deal On Hold; 'At Least That's What...'

American billionaire and self-declared free speech advocate Elon Musk, on Saturday, joked that "owning" the liberals would not be cheap. "Whoever thought owning the libs would be cheap never tried to acquire a social media company! At least, that’s what the lib hivemind thinks haha (sic)," he tweeted as reports of his Twitter deal coming to a halt surfaced. "Owning libs" is an internet slang used by conservatives that refers to defeating or embarrassing liberals in arguments.

Notably, Musk's comments came a day after he shocked the internet by announcing that his multi-billion deal to acquire Twitter was on hold. "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," he stated. While Musk hasn't clarified his political partisanship, there have been many incidents wherein he has been at loggerheads with the Liberals. The left-wingers blatantly expressed disappointment after Musk announced his takeover of the microblogging website late last month.

Whoever thought owning the libs would be cheap never tried to acquire a social media company! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

At least, that’s what the lib hivemind thinks haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

Twitter deal on hold

In a massive development, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday informed that the deal to buy Twitter was "temporarily on hold" after the social network reported that false or spam accounts comprised less than 5% of its 226 million monetizable daily active users. The business tycoon, who offered to buy the microblogging site for $44 billion, tweeted a link to a May 2 report on Twitter's filing.

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk wrote, "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users." The tweet depicts the latest speedbump to hit Musk's attempted takeover of the social networking site. While writing this article, Twitter's share price had plunged 19% on the news of the deal being on hold. The company had initially announced a so-called 'poison pill' measure to prevent the takeover, before eventually accepting the buyout in late April.

