Elon Musk Says He Is 'overpaying' For Twitter; But Shares Why He's 'excited' About Deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he and other investors are overpaying for acquiring Twitter. However, the entrepreneur added that he is feeling "excited" about the deal. He described the social media platform as an asset which has "languished for a long time," Deadline reported. Elon Musk made the remarks after the electric automaker's quarterly results. His statement comes at a time when he has proposed to buy the microblogging platform at the earlier agreed-on price of $44 billion.

“Although, obviously, myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for Twitter right now, the long-term potential for Twitter in my view is an order of magnitude greater than its current value,” Deadline quoted Elon Musk as saying. “I am excited about the Twitter situation,” he added.

The Delaware judge has given time to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to complete his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. The judge's decision came after the latter requested the court to halt the Delaware court trial. After months of trying to get out of the deal, Musk on Monday, October 17, revived the takeover offer for Twitter, according to AP. However, Musk stated that he required time to get the finances for closing the deal with Twitter. Chancellor Kathaleen St Jude McCormick, head of the Delaware Chancery Court has said that Twitter and Elon Musk can complete the deal until October 28 and a trial will take place in November if the two parties fail to close the deal.

Twitter 'looks forward' to close deal with Elon Musk

After the judge's announcement, Twitter announced that it "looked forward" to completing the deal with Musk on the agreed-upon price in April by October 28, as per the AP report. It is pertinent to note here that Elon Musk announced his plan to buy Twitter in April for $44 billion. However, Musk in July announced his intention to back out of his deal with Twitter, citing concerns over the number of fake accounts on the microblogging site. In a letter to Twitter's board, Elon Musk's lawyer Mike Ringler complained that his client has been requesting data to check the prevalence of “fake or spam” accounts on the microblogging site. The letter revealed that Twitter "failed or refused" to give information regarding the issue raised by Musk. In July, Twitter filed a case against Elon Musk, trying to force him to complete the deal with the microblogging site.

