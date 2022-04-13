After the world noted billionaire Elon Musk's association with Twitter after the former's huge investment in the micro-blogging site, the Tesla founder has been accused of breaching laws while acquiring Twitter's shares. Musk's Twitter stock purchase took a whole new twist with the filing of a lawsuit charging him with breaches of compliance; it maintained that he purposefully and illegally delayed the process to disclose his stake in the social media giant so he could buy more shares at a lower rate.

The lawsuit comes to the fore after Twitter declared that Musk had been appointed to its board while CEO Parag Agrawal affirmed and welcomed the association. Musk has utilised nearly USD 2.6 billion on Twitter stock which is the largest individual fortune in the world, as per the news agency Associated Press.

The complaint against Musk is taken up before the New York Federal Court and accused Musk of violating a regulatory deadline to reveal that he had already acquired a stake of at least 5%. In fact, reports suggest that Musk refused to disclose his stake in Twitter, as per requisites, and decided to reveal his position in Twitter only after he had almost doubled his stake to more than 9%.

Elon Musk allegedly breached laws while buying Twitter shares

According to the lawsuit, Musk's concealment of facts affected investors who sold shares in the San Francisco company, nearly two weeks before Musk acknowledged holding Twitter's shares. While his regulatory filings show that he bought a little more than 620,000 shares at USD 36.83 apiece on Jan 31 and continued to purchase more shares on nearly every single trading day until April 1.

As per compliance regulations of the United States securities laws, he was required to publicly disclose his holdings until April 4

As per the most recent survey released on Monday, Musk is said to be in possession of 73.1 million Twitter shares i.e. 9.1% shares Twitter.

How did Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter shares adversely impact US investors?

Musk's purchase of Twitter's shares triggered its stock to soar 27% from April 1 close to nearly USD 50 by the end of April 4's trading, thus, depriving investors who sold shares before Musk's delayed disclosure of the chance to admit significant gains Meanwhile, Musk was able to continue to buy shares that traded in prices ranging from USD 37.69 to USD 40.96.

The lawsuit is filed on behalf of an investor named Marc Bain Rasella. Jacob Walker, one of the lawyers that filed the lawsuit against Musk, told The Associated Press that he hadn't reached out to the Securities and Exchange Commission about Musk's alleged violations about the disclosure of his Twitter stake. I assume the SEC is well aware of what he did," Walker said.

The lawsuit seeks to be certified as a class action representing Twitter shareholders who sold shares between March 24 and April 4.