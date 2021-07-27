Elon Musk Targets Apple Over Cobalt Usage, App Store's Walled Garden During Earnings Call

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has criticised Silicon Valley neighbour Apple twice during an Earnings Call on Monday. Though both the companies don't directly compete, there are reports that Apple is building an electric self-driving vehicle under the code name Titan. The project is reportedly run by former Tesla executive Dough Field.

When Musk was asked about Tesla's supply chain, the billionaire said that his clean energy company uses no cobalt in the iron-phosphate packs and negligible in the nickel-based chemistries, CNBC reported. He, however, targeted Apple and alleged that the tech giant uses 100% cobalt in their batteries, laptops and cell phones.

Reportedly, Apple has been hiring employees from Tesla over the years to set up its own electric self-driving vehicle unit. In the past, Musk had also reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook during the "darkest days" but did not get a response.

“During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting,” Elon Musk had tweeted.

Musk also targeted Apple’s App Store policy calling it "walled garden," which is named because of the company's strong policy on what software can be installed on the iPhone. Apple's App Store policy is facing scrutiny from other companies, including Epic Games, which sued Apple for its App Store fees and policies. During the meeting, Musk also asserted that the supercharger network should grow globally. He said that vehicle out is currently growing at a "hell of a rate". The superchargers need to grow faster, he said.

Tesla Q2 report card

The electric carmaker reported $1.14 billion in net income for the second quarter, which last year during the same period was $104 million. The revenue from its energy business also soared to $801 million, an increase of over 60% from last quarter. During the quarter which ended on June 30, 2021, Tesla reported 201,250 electric vehicles deliveries.