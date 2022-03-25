Elon Musk To Become First Trillionaire By 2024, Jeff Bezos Not Until 2030: Reports

World’s richest man Elon Musk would see his wealth growing exponentially and might even cross $1 trillion by 2024, says a new report by Tipalti Approve. Currently at the top with a total worth of $269 billion, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO would become the first to reach the milestone. The report by Tipalti Approve says that Tesla, which has grown massively in value since 2020 would be the biggest contributor to Elon Musk's wealth since he has the majority ownership in the company. In addition to this, his aerospace company SpaceX has also seen a massive jump in its valuation and would see considerable growth in the next two years, as per the report.

According to Yahoo Finance, Tipalti Approve said, "Since 2017, Musk’s fortune has shown an annual average increase of 129%, which could potentially see him enter the trillion-dollar club in just two short years, achieving a net worth of $1.38 trillion by 2024 at age 52. SpaceX generates massive incomes by charging governmental and commercial clients to send various things into space, including satellites, ISS supplies, and people."

Other billionaires who might become a trillionaire

While Musk would be the first to be crowned as a trillionaire, Zhang Yiming, TikTok’s founder, is projected to be the second in line. Currently valued at $49.5 billion, according to Forbes, he would touch the trillionaire mark by 2026 at 42 years old. Interestingly, he would be the youngest to achieve this milestone if the projections are correct. Surprisingly, Amazon founder and Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos, who is trailing Musk as the second richest man with $190 billion, is projected to be a trillionaire as late as 2030.

"In 2017, e-commerce and global procurement giant Jeff Bezos was the first to reach $100 billion since Bill Gates back in 1999. It was Bezos, not Musk, who a few years ago was expected to become the world’s first trillionaire, and who now isn’t expected to join the club until 2030, some six years after Musk", the report said as per Teslarati.

Image: AP