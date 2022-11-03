Elon Musk To Start Charging Users For Verification Badge On Twitter From Nov 7: Report

Ever since SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took over the microblogging site, Twitter, he has been actively advocating for the subscription model of the platform. Although he has been facing immense criticism for his premium plan for verified users, a media report claimed Musk would implement a charging model by the next week. Citing its sources in the microblogging site, Bloomberg reported that the world's richest man has informed the technical team to implement the subscription model for the verified users by Monday, November 7. It means the verified users, who are enjoying the blue tick check mark will have to pay $ 8 a month. Further, it claimed that the verified user badge will have a multi-month grace period before they will either need to pay for the badge or lose the badge.

The chaotic scene on the platform came as Musk on Tuesday announced that verified users have to pay at least $8 in order to maintain their "elite status symbol". Notably, the verification badge, which is often called a "blue tick" mark, is granted to celebrities, politicians, business leaders and journalists. Besides, the social media giant also uses the blue check mark to verify activists and people who suddenly find themselves in the news, as well as little-known journalists at small publications around the globe. According to Twitter, it is essential to provide a verification badge to notable personalities in order to curb misinformation coming from accounts that are impersonating people. Until now, the verification badge is free but now the world's richest man has confirmed the service will not be free and the users have to pay $8 a month.

Musk says he will continue with his subscription model

In a series of tweets, Musk also contested that the verification charges will be imposed as per the purchasing power of the user's country and added the verified users will get several premium facilities such as "Priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential to defeating spam/scam - the ability to post long video and audio - half as many ads". However, his announcement turned controversial, attracting millions of tweets criticising his decision. A venture capitalist working with Musk tweeted a poll asking how much users would be willing to pay for the blue check mark that Twitter has historically used to verify higher-profile accounts so other users know it’s really them. Musk, whose account is verified, replied, “Interesting.” Despite, facing a lot of criticism, the SpaceX CEO said he will continue with his new model. "To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8," Musk tweeted with a humourous clip.

Image: AP/ Shutterstock